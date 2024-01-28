Jared Goff’s Future Wife Christen Harper Slid Into Lions QB’s DMs

Jared Goff’s future wife Christen Harper revealed that she initiated contact with the Detroit Lions quarterback when the couple started dating. Goff’s girlfriend noted that the couple met on Raya, a dating app for celebrities. After looking back at their initial communication, Harper was surprised to learn that she sent the first message to Goff.

“… I swore that he messaged me first,” Harper noted in a May 27, 2023 interview with Fox Digital. “But when we went and looked back, I actually sent the first message.

“…So all you ladies out there, you better send the first message because you never know. You gotta shoot your shot. You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.”

Jared Goff & Christen Harper Got Engaged on June 16, 2022

The happy couple announced their engagement on June 16, 2022. Harper took to Instagram to share a video from their engagement day as well as her excitement.

“6.16.22 can’t wait for forever with you,” Harper noted.

Jared Goff on Girlfriend Christen Harper: ‘I’m the Luckiest Guy in the World’

Goff also posted photos from the big day, emphasizing that he is the “luckiest guy in the world.” Harper was dating Goff during his days with the Los Angeles Rams prior to the 2021 trade. Goff’s fiancee is now a regular at Lions games, trading in the old LA gear for Detroit apparel.

“I’m the luckiest guy in the world because I get to spend forever with you. I love you ❤️ @christenharper,” Goff said on Instagram announcing their engagement.

Last May, Goff shared a birthday shoutout as Harper celebrated her 30th. The couple have nearly one million followers combined, but Harper has the edge on the Lions quarterback. Goff has 439,000 Instagram followers compared to Harper’s 527,000.

“Happy 30th to my best friend…love you @christenharper ❤️❤️❤️ #cougar,” Goff noted in a May 28, 2023 message.

Jared Goff’s Girlfriend Christen Harper Is Cheering on the Detroit Lions During the NFL Playoffs

Harper has not been shy about her Lions love during the team’s exciting playoff run. The model is hoping that Goff can lead Detroit to an upset over San Francisco in order to reach the Super Bowl.

Harper has been posting photos and videos from the electric playoff atmosphere in Detroit. Now, Goff will look to return to his Bay Area home to help the Lions pull off a road upset over the 49ers.

“YOU KNOW THE LIONS WON AGAIN ❤️‍🔥,” Harper said after the Lions’ win over the Bucs in the divisional round.

Jared Goff & Girlfriend Christen Harper Led a Toy Drive for Detroit Youth During the 2023 Holiday Season

The couple is ensuring that the wins are happening away from the football field as well. Harper and Goff enjoy giving back to the community together. They led a Toys for Tots drive for Detroit youth during the holiday season in 2023.

“We’re really blessed with our life,” an emotional Harper told WDIV Detroit during a December 7 interview. “Gosh, it almost makes me emotional to think [about it]. We’re really blessed and we know that.

“And when we see kids that just need a little bit extra joy through the holiday season, even if we could just do one little thing to help bring that joy to them. It just is everything.”