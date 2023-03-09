Jared Goff Surfaces Hosting Workout With Lions in California [WATCH]

As an organization, the Detroit Lions are preparing for the 2023 offseason. As a team, the group is setting their sights on getting ready to hit the field later this spring and summer.

Like last offseason, Jared Goff continues to be the leader with regards to that. As happened last March, Goff has been spotted working out with his receivers in California.

Twitter user Steven Tucker was on the spot on Thursday, March 9, and posted a video which showed Goff throwing to Amon-Ra St. Brown on the high school field in a workout setting.

March 9, 2023

“How I know this Lions team different…. Thursday am in southern Ca and Goff, St. Brown and company are running routes at my kid’s high school,” Tucker wrote on Twitter in the caption.

In terms of who was at the event throwing with Goff, Tucker wasn’t completely sure of all the names. He seemed to think that running back D’Andre Swift and wideout Quintez Cephus were both in attendance during the workout, which he tweeted. Complete attendance, however, is currently unconfirmed as of now.

As the quarterback rumor mill swirls in many ways, Goff continues to quietly put in the work during the offseason to build chemistry with key players on the offense. One can imagine this won’t be the last time that Goff is spotted throwing the football with his teammates as the offseason progresses.

Even though that’s the case, it’s good to see the Lions getting a jump-start on keeping the connection going, even as the offseason is now in complete full-swing.

Questions Linger at Quarterback for Lions

It’s clear Goff is in command of the Detroit offense, and is making the kind of moves a legit top quarterback makes during the offseason in gathering his teammates together for improvement and connection.

Even such, the Lions could be pondering a bit of a shakeup at quarterback this offseason behind him. Goff’s backup is currently unrestricted free agent Nate Sudfeld. With no guarantees Sudfeld will come back, that could leave the Lions in need of another player.

As Brad Holmes explained Wednesday, March 1 at the NFL combine in a tweet from Nolan Bianchi of the Detroit News, the team could be open to adding a quarterback this year.

March 1, 2023

“I feel like last year we left training camp kind of sliding into home plate trying to fill that backup quarterback role. That’s on me, I’ve got to do a better job of making sure we’re not in that position again. So that is something we’re going to need to address whether it’s here in free agency or in the draft. That’s something we’ve had a lot of conversations about. But I’ve got to do a better job of getting that rectified,” Holmes said as shown in Bianchi’s tweet.

Clearly, the Lions are going to be in the market for something at the position, and that is pretty notable heading toward the offseason. A more stable option behind Goff figures to be on the table if nothing else, either in the draft or free agency.

Jared Goff Looking to Build on Solid 2022

Much like the regular season, Goff is keeping things steady in the offseason for the Lions. This past year, that was what he was able to do when leading Detroit on the field during games.

In 2022, Goff put up a very solid 29 touchdowns to just seven interceptions. Goff also threw for a quality 4,438 yards with a very good 99.3 QBR. Additionally, Goff was a quality game manager for the Lions. He avoided big mistakes for the most part, and was a player who has looked very comfortable within the team’s offense under Ben Johnson.

Jared Goff 2022 season highlights so far… He is certainly not Patrick Mahomes or Josh Allen. Here is Jared Goff's 2022 season highlights up until week 6 2022-10-24T19:24:49Z

The quarterback isn’t flashy, nor is he hyped by the media as one of the best players in the entire league. As a result of that, it’s always going to be tough for Goff to get the recognition he deserves, short of leading the Lions to some dramatic winning on the field in the near future.

Goff does have a Super Bowl appearance under his belt, as well as a pair of appearances in the Pro Bowl in both 2017 and 2018. He also has two playoff wins, which are all rare numbers for a Lions quarterback to maintain.

With this work, he’s looking to help his roster take the next steps forward. Goff continues to do the right things on and off the field to help that be the case.