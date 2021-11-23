Jason Cabinda Hypes ‘Super Cool’ Lions Thanksgiving Tradition

The Detroit Lions have one of the most special traditions in all of football playing on Thanksgiving Day, and it’s something that their players do not take for granted whatsoever.

One such player is fullback Jason Cabinda. Already known as one of the hardest-workers on the team, Cabinda is also a guy who appreciates his role in the NFL, and it’s clear when listening to him talk he has the right approach about the Thanksgiving Day tradition the team has.

Speaking to the media on Monday, November 22, Cabinda was asked about the tradition of the Lions playing on Thanksgiving and what it means to him as a player. As he said, it’s something which is awesome given the opportunity that it presents players with on the field.

“It’s a super cool tradition, to be able to play on Thanksgiving, what more could you ask for? National television, playing 1 o’clock, everybody’s watching, everybody’s at home eating their Thanksgiving meals,” Cabinda told the media. “Really, it’s just a huge opportunity to show out for your family, your people back home and stuff like that. So from that standpoint, it’s pretty cool.”

Many might think that players don’t grasp the importance of the day not coming from Detroit, but it’s clear Cabinda shows he understands with his response. Playing for family and friends in a time-honored tradition is something that is a special part of the game.

Dan Campbell Discusses Significance of Thanksgiving Game

Even the head coach understands the magnitude of what the team is able to do year in and year out. The coach is a veteran of multiple Thanksgiving games given his past with the Lions, Dallas Cowboys and as a coach in the league as well, and he understands the significance of the day in a big way.

Speaking with the media, Campbell explained that the players do grasp the importance of the day, and scoring a Thanksgiving win would be huge.





“I think that even though we’re in the world of social media, so we got access to everything right now, I do believe our guys still look at it as a special thing, man everybody’s watching this game, everybody’s got their families at home and they’re all circled around the TV and they just ate or they’re going to eat afterwards,” he said. “So I think it still rings true that it is special. To get a win period is going to be freaking outstanding, but to get it on Thanksgiving would make it that much more special.”

Obviously, the Lions want to win every game, but claiming a Thanksgiving win would be extra special for Campbell and company with the tradition of the day in mind.

Recent Thanksgiving Results Bleak for Lions

Even though the Lions have been playing on the holiday, they have not managed to pick up the wins regularly. The last time Detroit won on Thanksgiving Day was in 2016, a narrow 16-13 victory over Minnesota. The last four seasons, the Lions are 0-4 on the holiday, and have been outscored 118-84. Worse than that, the Lions have had little to play for on the holiday as well. Last season was perhaps the ugliest loss in a while, a 41-25 defeat to Houston that arguably led to Detroit’s latest franchise reset.





Overall on Thanksgiving, the Lions are 37-42-2 historically. They will be hungry to wash the taste of a lost 2021 season out of their mouth, as well as erase the memories of last year. It’s a big chance for the team to rebound and find a win on their special day.

