Jeff Okudah Reveals Offseason Workout With New Teammate [LOOK]

There’s been plenty of changes for the Detroit Lions this offseason, and the players on the roster have been turned over in a major way heading towards the 2021 season.

As a result of this, it could be hard for players to get know each other, but the good news is the Lions are already setting out to change that in a big way moving forward by getting together off the field.

Cornerback Jeff Okudah revealed on Twitter that he was getting some work in with one of his new teammates in wideout Breshad Perriman. A photo of the duo was posted facing off.

Okudah and Perriman have only been teammates for a matter of weeks, but it’s a good sign they have wasted no time connecting and getting themselves acclimated. Obviously, it’s good to see a pair of players who will get to know each other a ton in practice this coming year facing off. That will only help both to become better in the end.

Why Okudah Can Improve in 2021

It’s clear that Okudah is not satisfied and wants to improve after a tough season, and that’s great newa. If there’s one thing that was understood, it’s how Okudah would get back in the lab and try to improve quickly from the messes he has seen this season. Entering the 2020 draft, Okudah was described as a football junkie by his Ohio State coaches Okudah isn’t likely to burn the tape from his rookie debut season on the field, but rather use it to improve and study it intently to find out what he can do better. It’s likely he will be even more frustrated by his debut this season than the angriest fans will be, and he’s already trying to get better,

Last offseason, Okudah was said to already be studying wideouts he will match wits with routinely such as Davante Adams. Natrually, Adams burned him this past season, but Okudah was learning on the job, so the reality was things would always get worse before they got better. In time, as Okudah gains more confidence and understands the league more, some modest strides could be expected to be made. Coaching could also help him accomplish this faster.

The significant bet is Okudah will improve greatly in time following what was a rough debut in 2021. Getting some offseason work in with one of his new teammates should help him in a big way.

T.J. Hockenson Recently Trained With Jared Goff

It’s not just Okudah and Perriman getting together. A recent post from tight end T.J. Hockenson surfaced on the internet, and it showed him meeting at the spot where Goff usually does his training in California. It can only be assumed from the photo that Goff and Hockenson could be putting in some work together ahead of the new season for the first time as teammates.

Here’s a look:

Looks like T.J. Hockenson might be putting in some work with Jared Goff. Goff’s training facility, 3DQB, is in Huntington Beach. pic.twitter.com/O3dWZ0Ia1R — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) April 15, 2021

Obviously, to see Goff back on the field with such an important target like Hockenson is encouraging ahead of the 2021 season. The Lions are counting on Hockenson to make a big impact this season and be the guy who locks down the tight end position in the future. Having both on the same page will be huge for the Lions.

The offseason has only just begun and already, Goff and the Lions are trying to set themselves up for success by getting some work in. It’s nice to see soon after a big shock to the Lions’ system with all the changes from this past offseason.

