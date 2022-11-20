Jeff Okudah Offers Hopeful Injury Update After Leaving Lions Game

The Detroit Lions sustained a tough injury early in the game against the New York Giants to cornerback Jeff Okudah, and the key defender did not come back to the game.

Still, that doesn’t mean that all is lost for Okudah and the Lions moving forward, even though the reported concussion was bad news for the team. Okudah had access to his phone and sent fans a message they will appreciate mid-game.

As the cornerback said, he’s good, implying that the injury is nothing to worry about long-term.

I’m Good. — Jeff Okudah (@jeffokudah) November 20, 2022

“I’m Good,” Okudah tweeted simply as the game was playing out.

Whether Okudah is good or not will be something that the concussion protocol has to sort out, but this could be a case where the team loses Okudah temporarily, but he is able to return the next week. It happened to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown in addition to safety Kerby Joseph this season.

The Lions face a quick turnaround playing on Thanksgiving, but as Okudah seems to think, he will be alright. Whether that’s on Thursday or moving forward, that remains to be seen.

Lions Revealed Okudah’s Status for Week 11

The injury was a tough one for the Lions, and it got even tougher with the news that was revealed by the team soon after Okudah exited.

As the team’s public relations account tweeted, Okudah was ruled out with a concussion and would not come back in the game.

#Lions Injury Update: CB Jeff Okudah, Concussion Protocol, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) November 20, 2022

“Lions Injury Update: CB Jeff Okudah, Concussion Protocol, Out,” the team tweeted.

For Detroit, this represents a huge blow for the team. Okudah has been fantastic in the secondary for the Lions, and without him in the game, the defense is going to likely have problems. Additionally, with a short week upcoming, Okudah will have to see if he can turn things around in time for Thursday or not.

As Birkett pointed out, there may not be enough time for Okudah to return for Thanksgiving Day depending on what plays out.

He's in concussion protocol. Someone can double check me, but I'm not sure there's enough time to get out of protocol in time for Thursday's game vs. the Bills. Might depend on where he is in protocol, I guess. https://t.co/q99fLYbH8y — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) November 20, 2022

Without Okudah for essentially two straight games, the Lions would be in some trouble defensively.

Without Okudah for essentially two straight games, the Lions would be in some trouble defensively.

Okudah’s Importance to Defense Unparalleled

In terms of players that mean a great deal to teams, Okudah has to be at the top of the list for the Lions at this point of the year.

Not only did Okudah come into his own with a major interception last week to lead a comeback effort against Chicago, but he has played a massive role for the team in terms of locking down key players so far this season.

Whether it’s Justin Jefferson in Minnesota or DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia, plenty of players have been put in a straight jacket by Okudah this season. He also had an amazing 15 tackle game in Dallas, showing his overall strength against the rush and how tough and willing he is as a tackler.

Hearing Okudah himself admit that he is alright is great news for the Lions and their needy defense.