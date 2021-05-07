Lions’ Jeff Okudah Posts Motivational Message to Doubters

Many might have forgotten, but the Detroit Lions had a top pick last season at cornerback, and Jeff Okudah’s struggles have been well-documented by the fanbase.

Some have been tempted to write Okudah off, and it’s clear the cornerback has heard the taunts of these folks in the last year. As a result, he’s on the grind in a big way in order to prove them wrong for the future. Okudah posted about working out this offseason, and said he is on the grind.

As Okudah said, he heard the folks talking about him last season and is working hard to get better.

While it’s not hard to see Okudah wanting to be better, it’s nice to see him working hard in order to help make it the case and put in the extra work in order to help make it possible.

Okudah Thankful for Fresh Start With New Staff

One of the biggest reasons that Okudah is ready for his next chapter in Detroit is due to the team’s new staff. The Lions hired Aaron Glenn as defensive coordinator, and he has a history with Okudah. Aubrey Pleasant comes in as the new defensive backs coach, and Okudah is ready to work with him as well. Both of those hires have Okudah downright excited to get on the field for the 2021 season when it starts.

While speaking with the media, Okudah explained that he was very excited to be working with a couple coaches who are teaching him some big things.

He said:

“It means everything to me, just sitting down with them in the first few meetings, I was picking up so much from them that I thought to myself it would have just been nice to have these tools in my toolbox going into my rookie year. But, i’m still grateful having them going into my second-year. It’s only been two to three months and we still have so much work to do.”

To have Okudah being given the right coaching is huge for his future with the team, and something which will only be a plus for his future.

Okudah’s Rookie Stats

Why the motivation from Okudah? During his shortened season, Okudah was not the statistical dynamo that folks expected coming out of the draft given his position. He collected only 47 tackles, 1 interception and 2 passes defended and those are the numbers he finishes with. This year, Okudah was more known for the plays he has given up on the field in certain weeks rather than the ones he has made on the field.

It’s going to be fun to see a very motivated Okudah perhaps get the right coaching and tools in order to be as successful as possible early in his career. It’s clear he is more than ready to make that the case.

