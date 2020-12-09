Lions Reveal Addition of Veteran Tight End to Practice Squad

The Detroit Lions work continues the rest of the season even though big changes have been made, and another small shakeup is coming to the practice squad.

Detroit announced they had signed veteran tight end Jerell Adams to the group on Wednesday. Adams is an NFL veteran from the last four years and has been floating around plenty of rosters as a depth player. Just this season, he was with the Baltimore Ravens before getting released there.

The #Lions have signed TE Jerell Adams to the practice squad. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) December 9, 2020

Adams will add some depth to Detroit’s pass catching room and will likely occupy the role that Isaac Nauta vacated. This week, Nauta was released by the team and was scooped up by the Green Bay Packers. Perhaps needing another tight end on the roster, the Lions opted for experience and signed Adams to the team.

Right now, Detroit’s tight end room is healthy, with T.J. Hockenson having a career year, Jesse James catching passes and rookie Hunter Bryant finally getting healthy and working back into the mix. With this in mind, it’s not likely Adams will be seeing the field and will be more likely to be a depth option for the team moving forward rather than a player who sees major run.

The good news? If the Lions need a veteran who has some experience late in the season, they could now rely on Adams to deliver for them.

Jerell Adams Stats

South Carolina was the proving ground for Adams in college, and since he came into the league, he’s been a popular depth option for plenty of teams through the last few years to bolster their roster. In 2020, the Ravens signed Adams when they needed tight end depth coming into the year but recently let him go. Before that, Adams also saw time with the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants. Adams, 27, was a sixth round selection in the 2016 draft of the Giants.Adams hasn’t put up huge statistics with 214 yards and 1 touchdown, and he will be counted on to add some depth to the team’s offense. A decent blocker, Adams can be counted on to give the team some beef up front. That’s about what Isaac Nauta was doing before he was recently released.

Lions Offense Getting Healthier

Detroit’s offense is seeing the return of some of their more dinged up players just in time for a potential playoff run. The team’s ground game trends in the right direction, the tight end room is in good shape and while Kenny Golladay has been sidelined, he could eventually return soon as well. All of this could mean good news for the offense while keeping a guy like Adams on the practice squad. The good news for Adams, however, is that he is finding another job late in a season where he can provide depth and some veteran leadership.

Adams will now come to the Detroit roster with a chance of doing that the rest of the way in 2020.

READ NEXT: Hall of Fame QB Begs Lions to Trade Matthew Stafford