Lions Final 2021 Draft Pick Touted ‘Top Sleeper’ Running Back

The Detroit Lions ended up with a pick deep in the final round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and they managed to make the most of it with an intriguing selection for their offense.

After going defense for most of the middle rounds of the draft, the Lions stepped up and added some intriguing players to the offense on Sunday. First came Amon-Ra St. Brown. Afterward, the Lions waited until the seventh-round to grab Jermar Jefferson with pick 257, acquired in a trade on Sunday with the Cleveland Browns.

While some might not know Jefferson’s name, it’s clear others are very well-versed on how good he can be. In fact, many have proclaimed him perhaps the top sleeper at running back in this class.

What is the reason for Jefferson being proclaimed this? It has everything to do with vision and how tough he runs. As a result, many think that Jefferson could be one of the top steals of the draft. He said he is out to prove everyone wrong sand comes in with a chip on his shoulder.

Some might be tempted to roll their eyes at this proclamation given the fact that Jefferson was around in the seventh-round, but it’s clear that the Lions might end up having a plan for him when all is said and done.

He's actually @dpbrugler's No. 9 RB in this class, one spot ahead of Chuba Hubbard. Fits what this scheme is going to be. That's not a throwaway pick. https://t.co/v646WmhAUj — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 1, 2021

Detroit’s running back room is stacked, but Jefferson comes in with a chance to prove why he could be the ultimate steal in the end.

Jefferson’s Stats and Highlights

Jefferson had some impressive stats running for Oregon State, putting up 2,923 yards and 27 touchdowns in his career. He also has 299 receiving yards and 2 scores through the air. Those numbers are pretty decent for Jefferson, who could be a productive and solid player given what he did.

Here’s a look at his highlights:

Obviously, there’s reason to think that Jefferson could be a player that managed to stick on the roster and produce more than many think with these highlights in mind.

Lions 2021 NFL Draft Breakdown

Detroit came into the draft and was wide open for the most part after selecting Penei Sewell in the 2021 NFL Draft and even after Levi Onwuzurike in the second-round. In the third-round, the Lions selected defensive lineman Alim McNeill and cornerback Ifeatu Melifonwu. Day three, the Lions picked wideout Amon-Ra St.Brown and linebacker Derrick Barnes. Finally, the team closed out their draft by grabbing Jefferson in the seventh-round. Sewell’s addition feels huge given what the team needs .

No matter whether it was offense or defense, the Lions seemed to fill their needs very confidently as the weekend rolled on. The class had good balance, and now, it will get a chance to see more upgrades with the undrafted free agent class.

The team’s first draft with a new regime seems to be off to a good start in the minds of many league experts. Now, it will be on the players to show what they’ve got.

