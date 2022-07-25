‘I Have Faith:’ Jerry Jacobs Sends Positive Camp Message on Return

The Detroit Lions got some tough news to start training camp with the revelation that several injured players would have to start on the PUP list, but that hasn’t stopped one from keeping the faith.

Always positive, Detroit cornerback Jerry Jacobs chose to look at his inclusion on the PUP list and slow start to camp as another way to push forward and ensure he is keeping the right mindset ahead of a new season.

After the news that Jacobs was to start sidelined this year, the cornerback hopped on Twitter and once again showed why he has one of the best mindsets on the team. As he said, he has faith and will continue moving forward to recover.

I fall, I rise I get hurt I bounce back im not perfect, im human I have confidence 💪🏾I have faith 🙏🏾 I will continue putting one foot in front of the other one and moving forward!!! pic.twitter.com/cNuokAIXZk — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) July 24, 2022

“I fall, I rise I get hurt I bounce back I’m not perfect, I’m human I have confidence I have faith I will continue putting one foot in front of the other one and moving forward!!!,” Jacobs tweeted.

The message is just another positive from Jacobs as he continues on his bumpy road to a comeback. While the PUP news was a minor setback, it’s clear that Jacobs understands that he has the power to think things in the right direction before the season.

Jacobs Has Faced Long Offseason Injury Recovery

If there was any player who was likely getting a bit antsy about returning, it would easily be Jacobs. The cornerback went down last year in a December contest against Denver with an ACL injury, but immediately after, began pushing for a comeback. All offseason long, he’s updated fans with inspirational posts as well as videos of him clawing back to work on the field. While some players might despair in tough situations, Jacobs has been remarkably positive and has made sure to grind in order to put himself in the best position as possible to get back on the field fast.

Detroit keeping Jacobs sidelined is a show that the team wants to make sure he is as ready as possible to face the rigors of a tough season. To that end, it’s not bad news the team is playing it slow with Jacobs. In fact, it might be the best example yet that the Lions know how important Jacobs will be to their plan on the field this coming season.

Jacobs Will Play Vital Role for 2022 Lions

The Lions want to see Jacobs make a full recovery as quickly as possible given the way he transitioned to the team in 2021. As an undrafted rookie, Jacobs chased down a job and was able to win a role on the team as the season went on. Once on the field, Jacobs made a good impression statistically, quickly putting up a solid 34 tackles, 7 passes defended, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery with the Lions.

Here’s a look at what Jacobs brought to the mix as a rookie:

Play

Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Highlights I don't own the Music/Video/Pictures in this video. Jerry Jacobs 2021-2022 Detroit Lions Highlights Song Is Lil Baby- By Myself Instrumental 2022-01-21T17:16:14Z

A gritty player, Jacobs is the kind of scrappy cornerback that can make life difficult on opposing receivers. As he continues to learn the game, he might have one of the higher ceilings on the team in terms of a young player at his position given his ability to develop.

Nobody is betting against Jacobs making a full recovery, and the biggest reason might be his classy, motivated mindset. Amid another minor setback, he showed major grace once again.

