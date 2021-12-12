Former NFL Doctor Predicts Horrible Knee Injury for Jerry Jacobs

The Detroit Lions have gotten a great season out of rookie undrafted free agent cornerback Jerry Jacobs, but all of that is going to be on hold after the youngster suffered a tough injury in Week 14.

Early in the game against the Denver Broncos, Jacobs was rolled up on during a tackle attempt and his knee buckled. It looked horrible to the naked eye, and even worse when Detroit’s trainers were called out immediately. Jacobs could put no pressure on his leg as he barely hobbled off the field with a critical injury.

The Lions official account revealed that Jacobs was quickly ruled out of the game with a knee ailment, which wasn’t a surprise to anyone who was watching live.

#Lions Injury Update: CB Jerry Jacobs, Knee, Out — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 12, 2021

Jacobs won’t be coming back to the game for the Lions, and that will represent a big loss to the team considering all he has meant. He’s been a bulldog for the Lions defense this year, and one of the truthfully great finds of the offseason to emerge for the team.

Former Pro Football Doc Predicts Ugly Injury for Jacobs

The news didn’t look good for Detroit on Jacobs, and while nothing is official, esteemed former NFL doctor David J. Chao doesn’t think Jacobs is heading for a speedy recovery. As he predicted, it is likely a multiligament injury of the ACL/MCL variety for Jacobs when watching the video.

Not for faint of heart.#JerryJacobs CB2 @Lions

Left knee multiligament injury.

Likely ACL/MCL. Surprised he could "walk". 🙏 pic.twitter.com/DHi4A50DV9 — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) December 12, 2021

If Chao’s very educated guess is right, that would mean that Jacobs would likely be lost for the final five games of the Lions’ regular season and would have to head into a major offseason of rehab on a tough injury. That would be bad news for the Lions and their secondary, and for Jacobs himself given how bright of a start his career had seen in 2021.

Jacobs’ Stats & Highlights

To say Jacobs was playing well for his team now would not be a stretch. When he signed after the NFL draft this past May, few people knew who the defensive back from Arkansas was or figured he would be sticking around for the long haul. In college, Jacobs did have decent stats, with 70 tackles and 4 interceptions to his credit to go with 2 forced fumbles and 10 passes defended. That was between two stops at both Arkansas State and Arkansas.

Coming into the league, it was easy to see why folks were a bit excited about Jacobs given the tape. Here’s a look at what he brings to the mix:





Play



Jerry Jacobs || Sleeper Alert || Official Highlights || "Ribbon In The Sky" A huge thanks to Jerry for working with me on this video! Jerry transferred from Arkansas State to Arkansas, and I know he's going to ball out in the SEC! Follow me on Twitter @GioNFLDraft My Website: thescorecrow.com 2020-05-18T17:00:18Z

Obviously, there is some scrap to Jacobs, and that already served him well in cracking the Detroit roster. When he’s played, he hasn’t looked overmatched. With 34 tackles, 7 passes defensed, 1 fumble recovery and 1 forced fumble, he’s produced a ton for the Lions and been a solid and humble contributor.

Whatever the injury, the hope is Jacobs can come back even stronger in the future.

