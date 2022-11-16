Lions’ Attempted Waiver Claim Could Point to Admission of Biggest Need

The Detroit Lions have turned their 2022 season around a bit with a couple victories, but perhaps more interesting than that is considering how the team will prepare for the future.

2023 is now just a few months away, and with that realization comes the thought that the offseason will be in full swing. When that happens, the Lions will have to consider the best ways to improve their roster and the biggest needs they will have.

While there’s no shortage of those opinions already, a bit of a tip may have been provided as to what Brad Holmes sees as a huge need for the franchise moving forward.

This week, defensive lineman Jerry Tillery was cut by the Los Angeles Chargers. As ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported, Detroit was one of many to put in a waiver claim for Tillery, perhaps looking to take a flier on the former first-round pick in 2019.

“Eight teams – Las Vegas, Detroit, Carolina, Indianapolis, San Francisco, New York Jets, New York Giants, and Kansas City – put in waiver claims for former Chargers’ first-round pick Jerry Tillery, who was assigned to the Raiders,” Schefter tweeted this week.

While the Lions didn’t end up with Tillery due to the waiver order, the fact they tried to claim him is notable. The Lions have struggled with pass rushing consistency this season outside of rookie Aidan Hutchinson, and this means they’re still looking for help up front any place they can find it.

Tillery may be considered a bust, but he has put up 105 tackles, three forced fumbles and 10.5 sacks in the league and has gotten after the quarterback before. The Lions haven’t been prolific getting to the pocket this year, and could use depth in the trenches.

Whether they look to that depth in the draft or free agency remains to be seen, but it’s clear that by looking in Tillery’s direction, they’ve proven where they consider one of their biggest needs to lie.

If any other lineman get purged the rest of the way, it will be interesting to see if the Lions pounce like they tried to on Tillery.

Lions’ 2023 Draft Needs

The Lions have plenty of needs in the 2023 draft, and most will figure to be on the defensive side of the football given how poorly the team has played this year in that spot.

On the back end, the Lions could use help at cornerback and safety since they have struggled with depth there. The team also needs more linebackers and perhaps defensive lineman to change the narrative in the trenches, seeing as the team is getting pushed around in a major way in those spots.

Offensively, the Lions may decide on a change at quarterback. If so, that’s likely to be their first pick in 2023, but given how Jared Goff has played for the most part and what the offense has done, that may not play out.

The Lions are seemingly loaded at the skill positions, but could decide on a new wideout or running back to help depth, and perhaps a tight end in the middle rounds. Depth up front could be important for the team as well given the injuries in the trenches.

As the draft comes into focus, this is the spot that many folks may want to begin to focus on for the Lions.

2023 Draft Filled With Defensive Line Talent

When the draft rolls around, the Lions will have two picks with which to operate with in the first round, and there’s a good chance at least one of them will be spent on defense.

If the team really does figure they need a defensive lineman, there could be several available at this point. Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. is a solid prospect who has flashed in terms of his ability to press the pocket. Georgia also has standout Jalen Carter up front, and Clemson has Myles Murphy and Bryan Bresee as a potential top 10 picks.

Should the Lions attempt to sign a player in free agency, intriguing names could be on the market, from Javon Hargrave to Sheldon Rankins and David Onyemata.

In terms of need, another young lineman is arguably the biggest for the Lions. They need to find a way to be much better against the run and pressure the pocket. It’s clear that the team could agree with that as this attempted claim of Tillery shows.

While the Lions didn’t land Tillery, expect them to continue to be aggressive looking for defensive linemen during the offseason.