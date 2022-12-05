Lions Quickly Add Former Steelers, Browns QB After Release: Report

The Detroit Lions lost a quarterback off their practice squad last week, but the team wasted no time addressing the need for his replacement heading into Week 14.

When Tim Boyle moved on to the Chicago Bears, the Lions had the need for another player who can distribute the ball, and an intriguing option recently came available courtesy of the Cleveland Browns.

When the Browns reinstated quarterback Deshaun Watson, somebody had to go. That somebody was Josh Dobbs, who had been signed as a backup by the Browns in the offseason. After working him out, the Lions quickly made the move to snap Dobbs up.

According to CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones, the Lions are singing Dobbs to their practice squad.

“The Detroit Lions plan to sign QB Josh Dobbs to their practice squad, per source. Dobbs was recently released by the Browns when Deshaun Watson was reinstated,” Jones tweeted.

Dobbs coming in allows the Lions to get a look at him late season and acclimate him for a potential backup role in the future. Currently, the Lions have Nate Sudfeld as their primary backup, but it’s unclear what his role will be in 2023.

Depending on what happens for the Lions next year, Dobbs could have a shot to compete for backup snaps. Perhaps that’s what the Lions envision by signing him on this contract.

Loss of Boyle Opened Lions’ Practice Squad Hole

Last week, the Lions lost a guy they were comfortable with in Boyle to a rival. That loss may have been tough for some to stomach on the team.

Besieged by injuries at the position, the Chicago Bears had a need for a new quarterback. Detroit apparently had one they wanted sitting on the practice squad in the form of Tim Boyle.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Boyle off Detroit’s practice squad on Wednesday, November 30.

“The Bears have signed QB Tim Boyle off of the Lions practice squad with two QBs injured,” Rapoport tweeted.

Boyle is gone, but now Dobbs will be occupying his spot on the Lions moving forward on the practice squad. Like Boyle, perhaps Dobbs will be given a chance to compete for backup reps in the future.

Dobbs’ Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Dobbs, he could offer the Lions a player with a little bit of upside at age 27. While he hasn’t taken many meaningful snaps in the NFL to this point, there have been a few in his career.

A former fourth-round pick of the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017 out of Tennessee, Dobbs stayed with Pittsburgh up until 2019 when he was dealt to Jacksonville. Dobbs then came back to the Steelers for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and signed a one-year deal last offseason with the Browns where he didn’t play much minus some electric preseason work:

Josh Dobbs Highlights Browns Vs. Eagles Pre-Season Week 2 Former Vols QB Josh Dobbs Leads Four Scoring Drives in Cleveland Preseason Game. Dobbs finished 14 of 20 for 141 yards before Josh Rosen replaced him in the third quarter. Dobbs scored on a 3-yard run in the first quarter — one play after a sensational 36-yard scamper 2022-08-22T04:51:44Z

Statistically, Dobbs put up 45 passing yards on 10-17 passing with one interception. Mostly, his NFL work has been in mop up duty or when he has been pressed into action thanks to injury.

Obviously, the Lions think that Dobbs can offer them something worth looking at for the future.