Ex-Lions Journeyman QB Joins Detroit 2023 Opponent: Report

The Detroit Lions may face one of their former quarterbacks in October of the 2023 season.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that former Lions quarterback Josh Johnson signed with the Baltimore Ravens on May 22.

Johnson has been the definition of a journeyman NFL quarterback. He has played for a record 14 NFL teams. This marks the third time Johnson has joined the Ravens.

The Lions will visit the Ravens during the 2023 season in Week 7.

One of the 14 teams Johnson has played for in his career was the Lions during the 2019 season. He served as Matthew Stafford’s backup for the first two games of the season before the team released him and then signed Jeff Driskel.

Johnson is 1-8 as a starter in his 15-year NFL career. He has completed 58% of his passes for 2,280 yards. Johnson has also averaged 6.4 yards per attempt with 13 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in 39 games.

Former Lions QB Josh Johnson Signs With Ravens

Johnson began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2008 NFL draft. He made his debut for the Buccaneers, making four starts for the team in 2009.

But he lost all four of those starts. Johnson hasn’t started more than three NFL games in a season since then.

After four seasons with the Buccaneers, Johnson began his whirlwind tour round the league. Counting 90-man rosters and practice squads, he has spent time with 14 NFL organizations.

In addition to the Ravens, Johnson has signed with the San Francisco 49ers multiple times. Most recently, he served as the 49ers backup at the end of the 2022 season with Trey Lance and Jimmy Garroppolo injured.

Johnson made his NFL playoff debut with the 49ers in the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles. He replaced Brock Purdy, who suffered an elbow injury during the second half. Johnson went 7 for 13 with 74 passing yards before exiting with a concussion.

In addition to 14 NFL teams, Johnson has played in the UFL and XFL. He joined the XFL’s Los Angeles Wildcats after the Lions released him during the 2019 season.

Johnson to Give Ravens Edge in Week 7 Matchup?

NFL teams are always wary of other organizations signing their former players. Those former players could share intel to give their new team an advantage.

That’s especially true for teams that don’t play each other very often like the Lions and Ravens.

But that’s highly unlikely to be the case in this situation. For one, the Ravens are signing Johnson five months before facing the Lions. Clearly, Baltimore isn’t signing Johnson just for intel.

Johnson is also a quarterback the Ravens have expressed interested in previously. He spent time with Baltimore in 2016 and 2021.

Furthermore, a lot has changed for the Lions since Johnson played two games for the team. Detroit has a new head coach in Dan Campbell and new quarterback in Jared Goff.

The rest of the Lions’ roster and coaching staff are different from four years ago too. It’s doubtful that Johnson could give the Ravens much useful intel even if he wanted to try.

Johnson is one of five signal callers on Baltimore’s 90-man roster. He will likely compete with Anthony Brown and Nolan Henderson for the No. 3 quarterback job behind Lamar Jackson and presumed backup Tyler Huntley.