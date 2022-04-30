Analyst: Lions ‘Determined to Kick the S***’ With Josh Paschal Pick

The Detroit Lions have managed to build up their offensive line in recent years, and with poor play on the defensive side up front, something had to give.

So, as the Lions did in previous years with the offensive front, the team simply decided to start investing in some tough players. In 2021, Detroit added Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill up front. This year, they added Michigan’s Aidan Hutchinson and that fun continued in the second-round with another gritty lineman.

With pick 46, the Lions added Kentucky defensive lineman Josh Paschal to the mix. Paschal is a tough, physical player that fits in with the mold that the Lions have found in recent years. It’s something that folks are paying attention to as Detroit builds their team.

After Paschal was the pick, ESPN analyst Mike Golic Jr. was fired up to see what the Lions are doing. As he said, the Lions are making a point that they aren’t going to be pushed around in the trenches anymore.

Detroit is determined to start kicking the shit out of people up front on both sides https://t.co/3MJkcQ41xW — Mike Golic Jr (@mikegolicjr) April 30, 2022

Not only is Paschal a tough kid on the field but off. He is a cancer survivor who understands a special kind of grit, which proves that there is likely nothing he cannot do on the field.

The Lions being tough and starting to beat teams up would be a nice departure from being run over up front. After what’s been happening lately, fans would welcome some nasty.

Jason La Canfora Loves Lions Draft With Paschal

With a big first night, the Lions made a lot of headlines, but for good reason. The Lions added players who can help their rebuild instantly in Hutchinson and wideout Jameson Williams. Adding Paschal to this mix is something that CBS analyst Jason La Canfora loves, as well as Detroit’s entire draft at this point.

Love this Lions draft so far. Josh Paschal is an amazing kid — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) April 30, 2022

Paschal, as a cancer survivor and team captain, is the kind of character pick that will help build the Lions roster further. Thus far, all of the players Detroit has selected have been able to level up off the field as well as on, and this is another good example. As a result, folks are starting to love their draft.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

As awesome as Paschal seems to be, the highlights and stats show some traits that could be even better. While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Josh Paschal 2021 Highlights Josh Paschal 2021 Stats: 12 G, 24 SOLO, 28 AST, 52 TOT, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 SK, 1 FF Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T21:39:31Z

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. They have needed more of that up front on defense for some time.

