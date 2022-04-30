Josh Paschal Stars in Hilarious ‘Terry Tate’ Commercial Spoof [WATCH]

When the Detroit Lions selected Josh Paschal, it was with the understanding that he would bring some serious intensity up front in the trenches.

The team probably didn’t know they were getting a guy with a great sense of humor and some awesome comedic timing, as well. Paschal, however, proved that in a big way with a spectacular commercial that he filmed while in college in Kentucky.

While there, Paschal did a spot with a local dentist office. It was a brilliant spot which showed Paschal going around and trying to intimidate folks, both children and adults, into having some better dental habits.

Here’s a look at the ad:

This is brilliant 😂😂😂 Kentucky EDGE Josh Paschal did an add for a dentist office in Kentucky and it is comedy gold! pic.twitter.com/9KJJhqHPMX — John “Winter Soldier” Vogel 🇺🇦 (@DraftVogel) November 24, 2021

It’s not surprising to see college athletes doing ads now, but most of the time, they are fairly serious in nature. This spot wasn’t exactly that, which is why it was such a breath of fresh air on the airwaves.

Paschal: Funny Spot Based Off Terry Tate Series

So where did the idea come for such a spot? It was influenced by a formally famous spot that was popular in the middle 2000s in Terry Tate, office linebacker. In those videos, Tate would take on an intimidating presence in an office, correcting the behavior of employees.

Paschal admitted to the media on Friday, April 29 that his ad was based off of that, and since he is a funny guy and likes to have fun, he wanted to do something to pay homage to that.

“That was a fun dentist commercial to shoot. It was off of Terry Tate’s the office (linebacker). So we shot that in a bye week during the offseason at a dentist in Kentucky. I like to have fun, I’m a fun guy. That was something to express my personality,” Paschal told the media.

Express his personality it did, and local businesses have to be excited to see their new defensive lineman coming into the mix. He already has major acting experience, and is a possible future star as this shows.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

While Paschal is a funny man off the field, he can be just as serious as his commercial while on the field. As awesome as Paschal seems to be as a person, the highlights and stats show some traits that could be even better. While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Play

Josh Paschal 2021 Highlights Josh Paschal 2021 Stats: 12 G, 24 SOLO, 28 AST, 52 TOT, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 SK, 1 FF Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T21:39:31Z

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. They have needed more of that up front on defense for some time.

Around that, it’s possible the team could also get some comic relief from their new defensive lineman. It’s an important factor to help keep the team loose as well.

