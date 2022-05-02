Lions Rookie Defender Draws Shaq Barrett Comparison From Top Analyst

The Detroit Lions are looking for game changers as they try to build their team and their roster after the 2022 NFL draft, and they may have scored a significant one in Josh Paschal.

While some are split on Paschal and see his selection with the 46th pick as a second-round reach, others are much higher on the upside of the player considering he can be a game-wrecker up front for the defense.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Such polarization is not an issue for veteran NFL film analyst Greg Cosell. Never shy to make comparisons as he sees fit for players, Cosell has apparently taken a look at Paschal and seen some major talent as well as a bright future for the team’s new defensive lineman.

As Cosell told Tim Twentyman of DetroitLions.com, Paschal could be on his way to bigger things once he gets on the field in the NFL. He compared him with elite defensive lineman Shaq Barrett.

Here’s a comparison Lions fans might like. @gregcosell on Lions 2nd Rd pick Josh Paschal.

“Shaq Barrett could be seen as a realistic comparison coming out of Colorado State.”

I'll have more on Cosell’s evaluation of Lions draft this week — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) May 2, 2022

“Here’s a comparison Lions fans might like. Greg Cosell on Lions 2nd round pick Josh Paschal: “Shaq Barrett could be seen as a realistic comparison coming out of Colorado State.” I’ll have more on Cosell’s evaluation of Lions draft this week,” Twentyman tweeted.

The Lions have needed playmakers on defense in plenty of ways, and Barrett is an intriguing comparison for Paschal. Athletic and tough, the duo seems to be able to make the same kind of hustle plays on the field and are also similarly gritty.

If Paschal comes into the league and makes a splash like this, Lions fans will likely be thrilled in a big way.

Barrett Has Become NFL Star Quickly

If the Lions were to get Barrett out of Paschal, that would be huge news for the team. Since he came into the league, Barrett has become a star in short order, putting up some fantastic statistics. He has piled up 317 tackles and 51.5 sacks to go with 2 interceptions and has been a true force that can make plays in a variety of ways as the tape shows:

Play

Shaquil "Shaq" Barrett | 2021-2022 Season Highlight Mix | Tampa Bay Buccaneers Highlight video for Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Outside Linebacker, Shaquil "Shaq" Barrett, during his 2021-2022 NFL Season. I do not own the rights to any of the footage/audio used in this video. ALL RIGHTS go to the National Football League (NFL), The Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Song used: Stimulade – Tiger Black 2022-02-05T15:47:26Z

Barrett is one of the best of the best in the NFL, and has the hardware to prove it not only in terms of league success but personal success as well. He’s been a two-time Pro Bowl player as well as a two-time second-team NFL All-Pro as well. Such stats would make Paschal a standout for the Lions if he could duplicate them.

Paschal’s College Stats & Highlights

As awesome as Paschal seems to be, the highlights and stats show some traits that could be even better. While playing for Kentucky, Paschal was not only a team captain but a productive player in the SEC. He put up 137 tackles, 13 sacks, 35 tackles for-loss, 1 interception and 1 forced fumble during his career. Here’s a look at him making some plays while in school:

Play

Josh Paschal 2021 Highlights Josh Paschal 2021 Stats: 12 G, 24 SOLO, 28 AST, 52 TOT, 15.0 TFL, 5.0 SK, 1 FF Turn on 1080p! Like, Comment & Subscribe! Follow me on Twitter – @daniel_hager2 2022-01-02T21:39:31Z

Toughness looks to be a Paschal hallmark, and that will be something that the Lions welcome. They have needed more of that up front on defense for some time.

Already, some see him as comparing strongly to a top defender in the NFL that wreaks plenty of havoc.

READ NEXT: Analyst Praises Dynamic Haul for Lions’ Early Draft Picks