Lions Keeping Veteran Wideout With New Contract Extension: Report

The Detroit Lions added Josh Reynolds to the mix this past season, and the wideout made a strong impression in a short amount of time. That led to many folks calling for the player to return ahead of free agency.

Oddly enough, that is what’s about to happen. Reynolds liked his fit with the Lions, and apparently the Lions liked the fit with him just as much. That has led to a contract extension with the team.

On Tuesday, March 8, Apex Sports Group revealed that Reynolds, their client, had agreed to an extension with the team. The deal was said to be a two-year pact.

Congrats to @J_Rey_11 on signing a two year extension with the Detroit Lions. pic.twitter.com/7FyFmLC4kM — Apex Sports Group (@ApexSportsGroup) March 8, 2022

What about the financials? According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, it’s a deal worth up to $12 million dollars.

Josh Reynolds' 2-year contract is worth up to $12M. — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) March 8, 2022

As for how this alters Detroit’s plan at wideout moving forward, the team still has a major need for additions. The Lions could look to make a market splash while also adding players in a deep draft class.

Keeping Reynolds around, however, was a very good start for the team.

Reynolds Wanted to Stay With Lions

Speaking to the media on Friday, January 7 in an interview posted to DetroitLions.com, Reynolds was asked about his future and admitted he is in the right place and feels as if he is in good shape with the team he has at the moment in Detroit. As a result, he wants to return.

“I’d love to stick around. Going with Tennessee, it was just unfortunate circumstances with me that happened. At the beginning of the season some injuries held me back. Guys doing their thing and being able to go out and produce. It was a tough situation but just talking with family and agent and stuff and God, I’m in the right spot,” Reynolds told the media. “I’d love to be back with this team. Love the guys, love the coaches, love the front office. It’s definitely where I’d like to be.”

According to Reynolds, coming to Detroit was one of the best things to happen to him in his entire career because it gave him a chance to show off his skills for teams.

“I think it was awesome. I think it was a great chance to portray the skillset that I have. Only God knows where I’m going to be this offseason and what it’s going to look like next year,” Reynolds admitted at the time.

Now, the good news is he will be sticking around.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers on the market currently. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns in his career, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career. Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. With just 90 total yards receiving, it makes sense he would want a new chance at generating more offense somewhere else, which is what the Titans are giving him via release.

Here's a look at some highlights from his Rams career:





Play



Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HD Josh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and has helped his new team’s offense in a big way. He gets a chance to stay and the Lions get a chance to see what he can do moving forward.

