Lions Open Door for Veteran Starter Returning

The Detroit Lions have one significant remaining need on their roster at wide receiver that they haven’t addressed at all this offseason. But the team could fill that need by simply re-signing their starter from the 2023 season — Josh Reynolds.

Lions head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes both expressed at the annual league meeting in Orlando, Florida that the team is open to Reynolds returning for next season.

“Look, we’re still in contact with J-Rey,” Campbell said, via The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers. “I don’t think it’s a secret what we think about him as far as type of player he is; the unselfishness, the dirty work, the versatility. Look, I love J-Rey and that doesn’t mean something won’t get done.”

Holmes is on the same page with Campbell.

“[Reynolds is] one that was part of the original plans,” Holmes said, via SB Nation’s Pride of Detroit’s Jeremy Reisman. “Still having dialogue, we’ll just kind of see where that goes. But that’s really the only one that’s still out there who was in the original plans.”

Reynolds was second among Lions receivers with 40 catches, 608 receiving yards and 5 touchdowns during 2023. He also averaged 15.2 yards per reception.