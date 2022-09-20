Lions Wideout Reveals Top Key for Team’s Continued Offensive Explosion

So far, the Detroit Lions have proven to have one of the best offenses in the NFL so far this season, and a big reason why has been the elevated play of players.

One of the top players in this vein has been wideout Josh Reynolds, who has made his presence felt in a big way since joining the team. Like all of his teammates, Reynolds seems to have a firm belief in the Detroit offense.

Speaking with the media on Monday, September 19, Reynolds admitted that while the team left some points on the board, he thinks the team can be one of the best offenses in the league if only they continue to execute.

Play

Taylor Decker and Josh Reynolds meet with media Watch Detroit Lions tackle Taylor Decker and wide receiver Josh Reynolds speak to the media on September 19, 2022. 0:00 – 13:11: T Taylor Decker 13:12 – 18:44: WR Josh Reynolds Subscribe to the Lions YT Channel: bit.ly/2OABzdx #DetroitLions #Lions #NFL Keep up-to-date on all things Lions: Visit detroitlions.com/ Follow: twitter.com/Lions Follow: instagram.com/detroitlionsnfl/ Like: facebook.com/DetroitLions 2022-09-19T22:29:04Z

“(Feel it can be) one of the best honestly. It just shows to be able to score 36 points, and we leave a lot of points out there. It just shows you how explosive this offense is and how explosive it could be as long as we execute every play like it could be the the play of the game, and it could be. So I think we just gotta execute.”

Sharpening that focus, Reynolds would likely admit, is a big key. Having the attention to detail to realize every play could be a play of the game will go a long way for the Lions.

It says something that the team still feels like they can be explosive even in spite of the fact that they are already one of the top scoring offenses in the league. With this in mind, it will be interesting to see how good the team can be.

Reynolds Hauled in Beautiful Week 2 Touchdown

In terms of his own game, Reynolds has impressed a lot since he was signed midway through last season. He came back to Detroit this offseason and scored his first touchdown in Week 2.

Reynolds managed to get loose in the back of the end zone and make a beautiful toe touch catch for the Lions, and showed off the explosive potential for the team

In terms of the play, Reynolds told the media that the threat of the run helped set it up in a big way.

“I think it opens up everything, play action, now you got the linebackers and safeties diving hard. Why? Because we’ve been digging them out the whole game, digging them out, digging them out. Now, bam, play action on a little stop and go,” he said. “It makes all the difference in the world and like I alluded to with (D’Andre) Swift, the touchdown block’s always going to be a second, third-level defender so you know to be able to pick our guys up and and make it as easy as possible for him, you know he’s going to take most of them.”

That attention to detail run to pass is significant for the Lions. If they continue to hone in on all phases, Reynolds sees how good they will be.

Reynolds Career Stats & Highlights

After seeing what he can provide, Lions fans should be just as excited about Reynolds as a big part of the team’s offense this year.

At just 26 years old, Reynolds is one of the better young pass catchers. After starting his career with Texas A&M in college and putting up 2,788 yards and 30 touchdowns, he was scooped up in the fourth-round of the 2017 NFL draft by Los Angeles. In his NFL career, Reynolds hasn’t made a huge impact prior to Detroit, but has put up 1,540 yards and 9 scores in his career.

Most of that production came with the Rams, and after signing in Tennessee, Reynolds did not see much playing time or make much of an impact. That changed once he landed with the Lions.

Here’s a look at the immediate impact he made after coming to Detroit:

Play

Josh Reynolds 2020-21 Rams Highlights || HD Josh Reynolds Complete 2020 Highlights Wide Receiver #11 Los Angeles Rams. #NFL #JoshReynolds #Rams 2021-02-17T03:01:35Z

Reynolds has gotten a chance to blossom in Detroit and has helped his new team’s offense in a big way. As a part of that offense, he knows how special the group can be and sees the pathway to that greatness in the Motor City.

READ NEXT: Amon-Ra St. Brown Makes NFL History Week 2