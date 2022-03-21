Writer Warns Lions Fans Not to Sleep on Underrated Defensive Signing

The Detroit Lions haven’t made a huge move to fortify their team’s secondary yet this offseason, and to some, that decision is questionable given the depth on the roster on defense.

Safety is a spot that could be seen as in need of a major upgrade ahead of 2022, with cornerback placing high on the list. That’s in spite of the team re-signing safety Tracy Walker and having elite young cornerbacks on the roster such as Amani Oruwariye, Jerry Jacobs and AJ Parker.

While many might be focusing on what the Lions are not doing, the team could have already made an addition this offseason that could play a quiet role for 2022. Safety JuJu Hughes, who was signed in January by the Lions from the Los Angeles Rams, could be a player that is poised to jump into the fray and make a difference. That’s according to Chris Burke of The Athletic, who spoke on Twitter about the chance for Hughes to sneak into a role for the team in 2022.

I think I've been sleeping on JuJu Hughes for at least a sub-package/third safety role with the Lions. I know preseason tape can be misleading, but he was pretty damn good last August. Smart player. Handled a ton of different assignments. Knows the basics of this scheme. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) March 21, 2022

If the Lions haven’t signed a safety, don’t add a veteran and perhaps don’t even draft a player early, it could be with designs of getting Hughes into the mix. The youngster couldn’t crack a loaded roster in Los Angeles, but the Lions have not been shy in the past about letting young players get a chance to establish themselves. Given what Brad Holmes would know about Hughes and his desire to give younger players a shot, this would not be a shocking development.

Hughes’ Stats & Highlights

JuJu Hughes is clearly an intriguing talent that Holmes will know given his connection with the Rams and their scouting department. Hughes has been on the Rams for two years and only has 4 tackles to his name, but is an interesting player given the grit and toughness he plays with on the field. In college, Hughes played with Fresno State and had a decent career, putting up 247 tackles, 22 passes defended and 7 interceptions during his career with the Bulldogs. Here’s a look at Hughes putting in work during college:





Based on the tape, it looks as if Hughes is a gritty player who has his best football in front of him and is capable of getting after it in between the lines. Given the way Hughes plays and what the Lions know about him, it could be a big move to have him in the mix and give him some time.

Lions’ Secondary Flush With Young Talent

While Walker is coming back, very little has changed about the outlook for the team’s secondary so far this offseason given the patient approach that has been shown. At cornerback, the team witnessed production from a pair of undrafted free agents in AJ Parker and Jerry Jacobs. The play of both looks like it will be good enough to shore up the position into the future. In addition to those players, the Lions watched as Amani Oruwariye became a star this season, and the team still has Jeff Okudah on the roster, though he will be coming off injury in 2022. Additionally, the team will have a player in Ifeatu Melifonwu looking to take the next step from his rookie year. Add it all up and there is certainly reason to feel positive about the future of the group moving forward. The Lions could certainly draft or sign underrated players to fill in at both spots, but it’s possible in Hughes they already have such a guy on the roster.

Betting on a player like Hughes coming into the mix and making a big impact could be a smart move for the fans. The Lions have a young nucleus developing and the team could be looking to give a chance to a player they believe in that they quietly nabbed.

