Unheralded Wideout Called ‘Most Dangerous’ Thus Far in Lions Camp

One of the biggest questions to be sorted out during Detroit Lions training camp in the next few weeks is who steps up at wide receiver to fill the massive void that has been left from the departures of this past offseason.

While clues may be few and far between at this point, some themes are beginning to emerge early in camp as it relates to what players have impressed in notable ways so far on the field.

After a few days of camp practice, the wide receiver that has captured most of the attention in the mind of some has been Kalif Raymond. Chris Burke of The Athletic posted some early camp observations on Twitter, and referred to Raymond as the “most dangerous” receiver of the group in his opinion thus far.

4. Kalif Raymond has been the Lions’ most dangerous receiver for the past few days. He’s getting vertical on the outside (he stepped into a top-two role when Tyrell Williams left today), and he’s breaking off some sharp, aggressive routes from the slot. — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) August 3, 2021

The Lions signed plenty of wide receivers this offseason, from well-known names such as Breshad Perriman and Tyrell Williams to the lower-tier names such as Raymond and Damion Ratley. To hear that Raymond is making the most of his opportunity so far has to be pleasing to Lions fans. Most understand that Perriman and Williams will be there in the end thanks to their NFL pedigrees, but finding other options to step up is very important for the depth of the team.

Return Role Could Help Kalif Raymond Crack Roster

At this time of year, the more traits a player can offer the coaches and decision makers, the better. Raymond might have a slight leg up on some of his competition at wideout thanks to this fact. In the past, he has returned kicls Always looking to help, Raymond comes to the roster with a shot to compete and looking to help the Lions do whatever he can to stay in the mix.

Speaking earlier this offseason on the matter at DetroitLions.com on Tuesday, May 4, Raymond was asked how he wants to fit into the team, and his response revolved around simply wanting to do whatever he could to fit in however the coaches see fit. One area he committed to believing he could make an impact is in the return game.

Raymond was specifically asked about the return role when he spoke on the matter in May, and sounded like a man who is prepared to put his best foot forward to lock down the spot if possible.

“I think I am always going to be prepared to (return kicks). Just with the opportunity that presents itself, I definitely want to take advantage of it. If they ask me to go back there, I’m ready and excited. I think the coolest part about that is, it’s not always about one guy. It really takes all 11. There’s a lot more to being a returner than just the guy catching a ball, because he has to trust he guys in front of him. I think no matter what, coach is going to have us prepared for that role,” Raymond said.

With that attitude and his speed, Raymond could be the best possible option for the Lions in order to upgrade the return game. If he’s also able to show well at wide receiver, that could make his skill-set tough to ignore in terms of roster inclusion.

Raymond’s Career Stats and Highlights

The Lions added an intriguing player in Raymond this offseason and someone who can impact the game multiple ways. Raymond hasn’t had a major impact on the offense given his 369 yards and 19 career receptions. Raymond does have 1,549 yards in the return game, and though he was an undrafted free agent out of Holy Cross in 2016, he played with the Denver Broncos, New York Jets, New York Giants, Tennessee Titans, Giants and then Titans once again.

Raymond should figure to get his first crack at the receiving job, and given the fact that he has shown 4.3 speed as well as explosion as a deep threat, the chances of him making an impact could be great for the team in year one with the Lions.

Here’s a look at some of his best plays so far:





Play



Kalif Raymond ||Deep Threat|| 2019-2020 Highlights Playing for his third team in the past four seasons, Raymond was a marginally used receiver in Tennessee. Though he played just 98 total snaps, he averaged 18.2 yards per reception. His campaign was highlighted by a win-clinching 40-yard touchdown reception in Week 13 against Indianapolis. Raymond will enter the final year of a two-year… 2020-05-10T22:30:05Z

Clearly, Raymond is the kind of player that could come up and carve out a role for the Lions. He might be under-the-radar, but once camp and the preseason get going, it could be much harder for him to hide.

