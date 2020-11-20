Kelly Stafford Posts Revealing Apology for COVID-19 Outburst

The wife of Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford has had a lot to say in the past 24 hours about COVID-19 in Michigan, and now she is clarifying some of her comments which she said were made in the heat of a very frustrating moment.

Kelly Stafford blasted Michigan’s latest 3 week pause designed to help control the spread of COVID-19 in a video that surfaced on Thursday, but in a new Instagram post on her page, Stafford apologizes and explains she was merely speaking out in frustration because one of her friends is going through a tough time and on the verge of losing their business.

Here’s what Stafford wrote:

“Here’s what I do best, coming back to apologize after I read some of your things. I’m really sorry, I was in the heat of the momentI have a friend losing their business and it’s just getting to me a little bit, so I apologize for calling it a dictatorship. Probably the not so smart use of words. Should have never used the word “dictatorship.” I got caught up in the heat of the moment, that is my fault. I don’t know the answer and I won’t pretend to. I care about the people who are losing their lives or battling this..and also the medical staff that care for them and it is hard knowing these local business owners and watching them struggle and having to lay off their employees, not knowing how they are gonna make it. So I’m sorry, I let my emotions get the best of me. I love Michigan and the people here..don’t get that twisted in this. This place was my rock during my tough times and I wish there was an answer that pleased everyone but we know that is definitely not the case.”

At the very least, the apology shows a sense that Stafford understands she touched a major nerve with her commentary on plenty of fronts, especially the part where she seemed to admit she was over living in Michigan. That won’t sit well with a lot of Lions fans who call the state home no matter how they feel about COVID-19.

Most folks can agree that they also hurt for the small businesses impacted, but COVID-19 remains a serious medical threat. As Stafford said, there are no good answers so folks will likely just have to ride things out and try to stay sane in the meantime.

Watch Kelly Stafford’s Video

Stafford, in a video which surfaced Thursday, was shown going off about the pandemic and Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer’s response. Within, she calls Whitmer’s government a “dictatorship” and complains that shutting everything down again is not the way to go given the amount of small businesses will be hurt.

Kelly Stafford is over living “in a dictatorship that we call Michigan.” pic.twitter.com/ovGcoNkJ4j — Evan Jankens (@KINGoftheKC) November 19, 2020

Here’s Stafford’s take:

“I am so over it. I am over living in a dictatorship that we call Michigan. I understand there’s a pandemic. I understand it’s very scary. I’m scared of it too. If you are at risk, do not leave your house until there’s a vaccine. But shutting down all these small businesses, things that people have worked their life for, shutting them down again is not the answer. Because they will not make it. Once we are able to leave our house, once this dictatorship will let us have our freedom, there will be nothing left. I see these people and it brings me to tears.”

Michigan has seen a major surge of COVID-19 over the last few weeks, so Whitmer and company moved to scale back the state further, closing restaurants to in person dining, closing bowling allies and limiting the scope of indoor gatherings for 3 weeks. Naturally, some are not happy with the move, and plenty like Stafford say it feels too authoritarian or will hurt the businesses. There’s no doubt businesses will be hurt, but it’s a delicate balance given how the pandemic shows no signs of slowing down and is still killing plenty of folks.

In the second half of the same video, Stafford seems to acknowledge that her take isn’t going to be a popular one, but doubles down on it by saying it’s simply her opinion.

“I know there’s people out there that are stating that’s really ignorant of you, how could you say that. Not everybody’s gonna agree with me, not everybody’s gonna agree with my every move I make. That’s life. We state our opinions and move on. I feel for these small businesses. It’s not that I don’t feel for the people who have COVID or the hospitals. But this is my opinion. I do not like living in a place where they tell me what I can and cannot do. I live once. Again, this is my opinion. You have yours. Everyone has their own.”

Now that Stafford has apologized, the hope is everyone can simply move on.

Kelly Stafford Blasted for COVID-19 Take

Naturally, the internet was not kind to Stafford in the hours after the video appeared. Folks lashed out at her, calling her “entitled” and poking fun about a multi-millionaire wife having such strong opinions about a matter such as this. Folks blasted her for being uncaring and also edited her section of Matthew Stafford’s own Wikipedia page.

Here’s a look at some of the greatest hits. Note, some may be profane.

I really don't love Kelly Stafford complaining about Michigan being a dictatorship when Gretchen Whitmer was already the subject of a kidnapping and assassination plot simply for trying to flatten the curve and keep Michiganders safe. — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford is pissed!!!! She is a virtual prisoner!!! pic.twitter.com/qDMX87ustm — The Player & The Fan (@ThePlayerTheFa1) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford had a tumor in her brain removed last year. She spent 12 hours in surgery and was told she could lose hearing. For her not to give a fuck about the safety and health of others in her state is insulting. Fuck her. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) November 19, 2020

The internet doesn’t play. Someone already went in and updated Kelly Stafford’s bio on Matt Stafford’s wiki page. pic.twitter.com/5geKdUNeN8 — Jøsiah del Rey (@vivajosiah) November 19, 2020

Kelly Stafford saying living in Michigan is like living in a dictatorship when her husband has $60 million. People are sick, dying, and have lost their jobs…. — Summer Allen (@Sumseason) November 19, 2020

Regardless of apology, some folks will have their minds made up about Stafford now, but hopefully, everyone can simply move on from the matter in the coming days. The bottom line is simple. Everybody wants COVID-19 to go away, doesn’t like what it’s done to our public health as well as economy and has hope for better days.

Empathy all around is the best approach.

READ NEXT: Matthew Stafford Injury Update Shows Thumb Damage