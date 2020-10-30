Lions’ Kenny Golladay Reveals Hilarious New Commercial [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have a superstar in Kenny Golladay who is taking the next steps toward being a face of the franchise type player for the team moving forward, and the next natural step could be some light acting.

More proof of that came this week when Golladay dropped a fantastic holiday ad for Pepsi. Hosting a get together, Golladay is inviting fans to the gathering from all over while wearing a fitting “Happy Golladays” sweater. He gets a surprise visit from Barry Sanders as well as a rival fan.

Here’s a look:

It's Golladay season! Enter for a chance to win your own @Pepsi Golladay sweater or a holiday meal with me at https://t.co/Kq6aqLjxGX. Missed the dress code @BarrySanders? #GolladaySeason pic.twitter.com/VHGdxioi7w — Kenny Golladay (@kgxix) October 28, 2020

This is likely to become an instant classic for Lions fans considering they love Golladay and what he has brought to the table so far as a pass catcher for their team. Just a hunch, but plenty of folks are going to want that special sweater he features as well.

Don’t be surprised if “Happy Golladays” takes on a whole new meaning in Detroit this year, especially if the Lions are in the playoff hunt come December.

Kenny Golladay ‘Loyal’ To Lions

Golladay, in the mold of others that have passed through Detroit and became legendary like Calvin Johnson and Barry Sanders, is quiet and unassuming and also a solid role model. Like those other players, he is also very aware of what the team means to him and his place on the roster both now and moving forward into the future. As a result, most fans want him to stay. There was a bit of good news on that front recently.

Recently speaking with Justin Rose of WXYZ-TV in an interview, Golladay was asked about the ongoing contract stalemate which has attracted plenty of media attention in recent months and days. Golladay gave perhaps his best answer yet on the matter, and one that should make Lions fans feel pretty good about things moving forward.

Here's more from that interview with Kenny Golladay and Barry Sanders with more contract talk with the both of them. "Where do I send my check?" – @BarrySanders said about helping keep Golladay in Detroit. #OnePride pic.twitter.com/bbKXW6k8OY — Justin Rose (@JRoseWXYZ) October 28, 2020

Golladay responded:

“Detroit definitely took a chance, drafted me in the 3rd round and I appreciate that. I’m a loyal person. I wouldn’t mind being here the rest of my career. Like I say, I couldn’t be more grateful for what the organization did for me and my family.”

Whereas the Lions haven’t yet gotten a deal done officially with the star wideout, it’s also great news to hear that Golladay isn’t disgruntled or looking for a way out, either. Plenty of others in similar situations might be looking at negotiations that way, but Golladay shows he understands how the Lions have met him halfway already by setting him up to succeed so far. The only hope is that they can now match that within negotiations when the time comes to do so.

Lions Other Commercials

The Lions have not been shy about getting in front of the cameras in the past. Names such as Barry Sanders, Matthew Stafford, Herman Moore and plenty of others have starred in spots both local and national in scope, and Golladay is simply the latest on the list to join them in perhaps becoming a television star.

Many of the funniest examples of this come from Stafford, who’s become a very interesting pitch man for a variety of products through the years. Here’s a look at some of his greatest hits recently through an interesting compilation.

Golladay looks set to join Stafford in the coming years with this latest ad. Perhaps the duo could team up in the future for something that would not only get fans laughing but move product as well.

It’s not worth putting something like that past Golladay, who’s done plenty already in his short but impactful career.

