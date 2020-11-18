Lions Key Star Player Returns to Practice Ahead of Week 11 [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions have been dealing with plenty of bad injury news in recent weeks, so it was certainly nice to see a positive development on the practice field Wednesday.

Kenny Golladay, who’s been on the shelf since around Week 8 with injury, has come back to the field and is starting to get his work in once more.

Here’s a look at Golladay getting some work in on the field prior to Week 11’s matchup against Carolina.

Kenny Golladay returned to practice for Detroit. Did not spot Marvin Jones or Danny Amendola pic.twitter.com/FNlNGLi53d — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 18, 2020

Obviously, the fact the Lions were without a few of their other top targets is the bad news, but it’s possible the team could still get them to play. In the event they can’t, it might be possible for the team to activate veteran wideout Mohamed Sanu. Sanu signed a few weeks back to the practice squad and was protected this week, leading to the idea that the team could want to use him and activate him for the offense.

Golladay had been week to week with the injury, so it is nice to see him getting back to health at a key time for the Lions.

Kenny Golladay’s Injury

Golladay never came out of the locker room to start the second half earlier this month against the Indianapolis Colts during a game. Immediately after that moment, Golladay was downgraded to out for the game after originally being questionable. It was a tough injury for the Lions to sustain during an important game that they ended up losing. Later, Golladay was revealed to have a hip injury.

After that point, Golladay was on the shelf for the last few weeks and Detroit’s offense has had to survive without him. He’s missed Week 9 and Week 10. It’s possible the Lions don’t activate him for Week 11, but it seems like he is well on his way to being able to make a comeback.

Lions Offense Without Kenny Golladay

Detroit is a mere unimpressive 1-3 this season without Golladay in the mix, and the offense has a different feel when he is not on the field. Marvin Jones can’t do everything, and without Golladay to open things up, the Lions have a hard time generating anything through the air consistently. It hurts Matthew Stafford to not have a playmaker in the mix like Golladay.

Last week, the Lions managed to do enough to get by without Golladay given touchdowns to Marvin Jones, Marvin Hall and D’Andre Swift. That kind of wide ranging production has not been the norm for the team without Golladay. Additionally, if the Lions are out a few more playmakers, that will only put more pressure on them having to have a player like Golladay come back to account for the loss.

More than not historically, the team has proven to bog down on offense without Golladay and doesn’t have the big play potential that they usually do with him in the mix when he is completely healthy and engaged.

At the very least, it’s nice to see Golladay coming back into the mix for the Lions and getting healthier for the future.

