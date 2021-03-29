Insider: Lions Would Hit ‘Home Run’ With Controversial Draft Pick

The Detroit Lions have a chance to make some big moves to shore up their future, and they will have some big decisions to make when it comes to what to do early in the draft.

Does the team elect to go with a wide receiver designed to add to the depth of a needy position, or do they look to make a move for a defense which has been miserable the last few seasons? Would the team consider quarterback a major future need enough to make a move for a player there?

Drafting a player at most of those spots can be explained, but one spot that might not in the minds of fans would be tight end. The Lions just drafted T.J. Hockenson a few years back, and signed Josh Hill this offseason. Even such, some love the idea of potentially adding Kyle Pitts to the mix in the Motor City.

According to ESPN analyst Field Yates, the Lions figure to be in a good position to grab a game-changer with the seventh pick in the draft. As Yates said, no matter who is at the spot, the Lions will be set to grab a great player. Interestingly enough, Yates also name-dropped Pitts.

The Lions at pick 7 are in a really good spot to draft for both major need and value if they go pass catcher. Any of Ja’Marr Chase, DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle or Kyle Pitts (2 TE sets 💯) would be home runs. Current top WR: Tyrell Williams, Breshad Perriman, Quintez Cephus. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) March 29, 2021

Pitts is a strong player, but in terms of fit, many might see the Lions as the last place he should land. The team has Hockenson, and while depth is a bit lacking, many would argue there are more pressing needs than a potential luxury pick like Pitts could represent.

Regardless, Yates’ point about the Lions being in good shape is an interesting one. If there’s a run on quarterbacks, it could theoretically bump a big-time playmaker down the board to Detroit.

Pitts’ Stats and Highlights

Clearly, if there is a tight end who can impact the passing game in a dramatic way in this draft, Pitts is it. During his career with the Gators, Pitts put up 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. The majority of his production came last season when he really made a name for himself with pass catching and big plays. Pitts isn’t going to fool anyone as a blocker and he is more of a pass-catcher or a wideout in disguise at the tight end spot as his highlights from college show.

Best TE in the Nation | Florida TE Kyle Pitts 2020 Season HighlightsFlorida TE Kyle Pitts finished the 2020 season with 43 receptions for 770 yards and 12 touchdowns. Comment suggestions for future videos and enjoy! If you liked the video please subscribe for similar content. Check out my other videos here: youtube.com/channel/UCK2KjpakrFdQ18GOV70WYfA Instagram: instagram.com/rshighlightsyt/?hl=en All Rights Reserved. No Copyright Infringement Intended. This video is non-profit, made… 2020-12-22T23:00:05Z

Obviously, Pitts is very talented player and his production in college shows what he can do well on the field is catch the ball. Detroit had bad luck with Eric Ebron and drafted Hockenson, but it might be too soon to go back to that well for fans no matter how talented Pitts may be.

In the end, though, the ultimate decision will be made by the franchise.

Lions Might Want Another Tight End

It’s been a busy offseason for the Lions at the tight end spot. Jesse James exited, while Josh Hill came to town as a signing of the team. Adding Hill was a key move for the Lions given the fact that the team doesn’t have much in the form of depth. One thing that seemed like it could work in the favor of James before his release was the fact that the Lions don’t have great depth at tight end. T.J. Hockenson is entrenched on the roster, but beyond that, there isn’t much at all. Hunter Bryant was injured much of last season and is better as a receiver, and the team just signed Alize Mack a month ago, but he doesn’t have any NFL production to rely on at this point in time.

The good news for the Lions? Hill will add some good depth for the team at a key spot on the roster. He could be expected to be the second tight end to Hockenson this fall, and if he can be better than James was, that would be the ideal situation for the Lions moving forward.

Would the Lions view tight end as a big enough need to grab a player like Pitts? It might seem farfetched, but if he grades out in elite fashion, anything is always possible.

Some analysts already see Pitts as being a potential great fit for the Lions.

