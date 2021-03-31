Kyle Pitts Draws Comparison to Lions Hall of Famer After Pro Day

Things are beginning to come into focus for the Detroit Lions in terms of the 2021 NFL Draft, and one of the more intriguing prospects the team could have a chance at picking is tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts has seen a surge up the board in recent days, and that might only be more of the case in the future after the show he put on during his pro day at Florida. The numbers were so good that many were comparing them to former Lions wideout Calvin Johnson.

As a whole, most of the numbers are pretty similar to Johnson and compare favorably to him when broken down side by side.

Kyle Pitts:

🔸 6' 5 5/8", 245 lbs

🔸 Wingspan: 83 3/8"

🔸 40-yard: 4.44 Calvin Johnson:

🔹 6'5", 239 lbs

🔹 Wingspan: 82"

🔹 40-yard: 4.35 pic.twitter.com/ZmjJaZAmZF — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 31, 2021

What will this mean for the career of Pitts? Probably not much until he gets into the league and starts to dominate in a similar way, but it is very notable indeed. Johnson came into the NFL and rewrote the position with similar numbers, so now the pressure is on Pitts to do the same once he comes into the league.

This comparison could be apropos of nothing, but it is interesting to note nonetheless.

Pitts Showed Out During Florida Pro Day

The measurable numbers weren’t the only exciting thing about what Pitts was able to do. Just the tape of him running during the pro day was interesting. Pitts flew down the line, and showed off some pretty amazing speed for a tight end coming into the league.

Kyle Pitts' 40-yard dash clocked in at 4.44u. That speed at 6'6" and 246 lbs though 👀 @SECNetwork pic.twitter.com/qjysreMifF — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 31, 2021

Many might now wonder whether or not Pitts is an actual tight end given these numbers and this look, and that will be for the NFL to decide once he comes into the league. It’s not a surprise to see players perform well during a pro day, but what Pitts did may have put himself in position for a top 10 selection.

Pitts’ Stats and Highlights

Clearly, if there is a tight end who can impact the passing game in a dramatic way in this draft, Pitts is it. During his career with the Gators, Pitts put up 1,492 yards and 18 touchdowns. The majority of his production came last season when he really made a name for himself with pass catching and big plays. Pitts isn’t going to fool anyone as a blocker and he is more of a pass-catcher or a wideout in disguise at the tight end spot as his highlights from college show.

Best TE in the Nation | Florida TE Kyle Pitts 2020 Season Highlights

Obviously, Pitts is very talented player and his production in college shows what he can do well on the field is catch the ball. Detroit had bad luck with Eric Ebron and drafted Hockenson, but it might be too soon to go back to that well for fans.

Regardless, the Lions might have to be all-eyes at this point with Pitts given these highlights and numbers.

