‘I Like F****** People up:’ Levi Onwuzurike Has Epic Lions Introduction

The Detroit Lions tapped Levi Onwuzurike to boost up their defensive line, and the rookie player had quite the introductory news conference just after the selection.

Sometimes, press conferences can become too filled with buzzwords and boring. Players are nervous and revert to a more calmer version of themselves. Such was not the case with Onwuzurike, who went into colorful detail when asked what he likes the most about playing defense during his introductory press conference.

The latest Lions news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Lions newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Lions!

Onwuzurike launched into a soliloquy that would make any true football guy blush which was filled with expletives and explained his love of playing the game, toughness and defense.

Here’s a NSFW look:

Levi Onwuzurike, with an all-timer of a quote: "I like fucking people up. I like to get off the line and just put my helmet or my hands on an offensive lineman and fuck up an offensive scheme, pretty much. I like pushing 'em back 2, 3 yards and just making 'em feel like shit." — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) May 1, 2021

The edited response:

#Lions fans are going to LOVE Levi Onwuzurike (@LeviOnw)! He's definitely the type of guy that will bite off some kneecaps. Here's his response when asked about what he brings to Detroit. pic.twitter.com/ADbr2HKQrl — Jason Lewis (@JasonLewis_TV) May 1, 2021

For Onwuzurike, it’s about toughness and nothing else. The tape shows an explosive defender who can get after it on the field, and it’s clear the attitude doesn’t leave once the player exits the field. It’s also not the first time Onwuzurike has been very colorful in an interview.

In addition to an exciting defender, it’s clear that Onwuzurike is going to take the mantle as quite possibly the best quote on the team. With him in tow, the bar will now be set high in terms of defense and motivation for the Lions and their defense.

Onwuzurike Called ‘a** Kicker’ for Lions

It’s not just Onwuzurike referring to himself as a player who likes to get after it in colorful terms. Other analysts feel the same way about the defensive lineman.

According to former NFL quarterback turned analyst Chris Simms, the Lions draft is simply looking better and better with the selection of Onwuzurike after Penei Sewell. As he put it bluntly, the Lions are loading up on guys who can kick some butt in the trenches.

First Penei Sewell, now Levi Onwuzurike. @Lions just loading up on ass kickers. https://t.co/DjfN7eX97p — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 30, 2021

Entering into the draft, Simms had Onwurzurike as his top defensive tackle in the draft and for good reason. As he said, the Lions are getting a player who is light on his feet and is also tough and can play bigger and develop into a good threat up front.

Onwuzurike Stats and Highlights

The Lions needed some major help in the trenches and Onwurzurike can theoretically provide it. He collected 95 tackles in his time in college to go with 16 tackles for-loss and 7 sacks. Onwurzurike opted out of the 2020 season, but he showed well in 2019 when he last played. Teams looking to draft Onwuzurike were likely looking at his ability to be physical and tough in the trenches and develop into a great player in the middle.

In Detroit, Onwuzurike can be expected to fit in well with Michael Brockers and the team’s front at tackle. A look at the tape shows the kind of twitch and athleticism that folks love.

FREAKY Athletic Defensive Tackle 👀 || Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike Highlights ☔️ ᴴᴰSubscribe, Like this Video & Turn On Notifications! (↓↓ click show more ↓↓) Instagram: instagram.com/justbombsproductions/ Twitter: twitter.com/JBP_Official Patreon: patreon.com/justbombsproductions Facebook: facebook.com/Just-Bombs-Productions-255863801590167/ Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike Senior 6’3 290 lbs Washington DT Levi Onwuzurike is an absolute freak of an athlete for his size. He moves quickly for someone who is 6’3 290 lbs. He is… 2021-04-25T00:02:20Z

The Lions hope he can develop into a stud up front for the team as many expect. He’s already looking like a stud in terms of his mindset and motivation on the field.

READ NEXT: Lions Select ‘a** Kicker’ With 2nd Round Pick