Veteran Lions Guard Could Face Battle for His Job This Summer: Report

The Detroit Lions had one of the league’s top offensive lines last season, allowing just 24 sacks all season despite losing starter Halapoulivaati Vaitai to a season-ending back injury.

Now, one report suggests that Vaitai could face a battle if he wants to win back the starting job before the next season starts. Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox broke down position battles for all 32 teams, saying that the competition at right guard should be Detroit’s most competitive this summer.

Lions Veteran Will Need to Beat Out Rookie

Knox noted that the Lions should have an “open and honest” competition at right guard, a position that saw some instability last year. Backup center Evan Brown moved one spot over after Vaitai was lost to a season-ending back injury, but bolted in free agency to join the Seattle Seahawks after an up-and-down season in Detroit.

While Vaitai enters the season as the frontrunner to return to his starting role, the Lions have brought in a pair of other players who could present a challenge.

Vaitai should be the favorite if he’s healthy, but his recovery and rust could play factors,” Knox wrote. “The Lions also signed Graham Glasgow, who spent his first four seasons in Detroit, and used a fifth-round pick on William & Mary lineman Colby Sorsdal.”