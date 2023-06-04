Insider Calls Lions an ‘Ideal Fit’ For WR DeAndre Hopkins

The Detroit Lions may not be a betting favorite in the race to sign DeAndre Hopkins after his release from the Arizona Cardinals, but one insider believes they are still the “ideal” destination for the star wide receiver.

After months of trade rumors, Hopkins hit the open market when the Cardinals chose to release him on May 26 and take the full $22.6 million cap hit in dead money this season rather than spread it out over the next two years. While a number of teams have been connected to Hopkins, The Athletic’s Randy Mueller believes the Lions could be one of the two teams most likely to sign him.

Lions Could Bring Major Help for Jared Goff

As Mueller noted, the Lions have a hole to fill at wide receiver as 2022 first-round pick Jameson Williams will miss the first six games of the season for violating the league’s rules against gambling. If the Lions are looking to use some of their $23 million in available cap space to add a reliable target for quarterback Jared Goff, Hopkins could be the best bet, Mueller wrote.

“Marvin Jones and Amon-Ra St. Brown are nice players, but Hopkins would be the security blanket for Jared Goff that he lost when the team traded tight end T.J. Hockenson to Minnesota last season,” Mueller noted. “Hopkins would be a very effective weapon for offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to throw in the mix.”

Mueller noted that the Lions would likely only give Hopkins a one-year deal, so it would depend on whether he is willing to forgo a longer contract.

Mueller also pegged the Miami Dolphins as another “ideal” fit for Hopkins and noted that there would be some drawbacks if the Lions signed him — especially if he is a misfit for Detroit’s team makeup and culture.

“The one drawback is this is a younger team that is looking to take the next step, and for team builders, Hopkins comes with some baggage,” Mueller wrote. “It is less about Hopkins making an impact on the field but more about the perceived less-than-ideal intangibles that have followed him since his time in Houston of not really being a ‘practice player’ and at times picking his spots.”

Lions Happy With Wide Receivers

Lions head coach Dan Campbell addressed the rumors connecting the team to Hopkins. While he held off on commenting about whether the team was looking into signing the All-Pro wide receiver, Campbell did give a strong endorsement to the team’s current wide receiving corps.

“I’m not going to comment on that one, but I like our receiver room,” Campbell told reporters after OTAs on . “I think we have a good mix of different types of guys. I think it’s important, really in your skilled positions, between tight ends, backs and receivers, that you have a mix of different types of skillsets, and I feel like we have that.

“I just think we have a lot of guys that can do a lot of different things. The more versatility that you have, that opens up your packages personnel wise and packages wise.”