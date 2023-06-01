Lions Expected to Lock Down QB Jared Goff With Massive Extension

The Detroit Lions have found their quarterback of the future and soon will pay him accordingly, one outlet predicts.

The Lions landed veteran Jared Goff in a 2021 trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and since arriving in Detroit he has turned in two of the best seasons of his otherwise up-and-down career. SI.com’s Conor Orr now believes the Lions will make a significant financial commitment to Goff, giving him an extension that will put him among the league’s top-paid signal-callers.

Jared Goff Expected to Snag Extension by Midseason

In a column of 100 “bold” predictions for the upcoming NFL season, Orr wrote that Goff is likely headed for a career-best season and will secure a long-term commitment from the Lions.

“He is going to throw for at least 28 touchdowns and 4,400 yards. Whether or not the Lions want to keep him long-term, he’s going to make a lot of money in 2024,” Orr wrote. “Goff is 28 and just rounding into the best years of his career. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the Lions move to extend him midseason, especially if he’s playing well.”

Orr added that the Lions have improved too much to make a swing at a top quarterback prospect in the upcoming draft, so extending Goff would be the “right move” for the franchise.

While Orr didn’t give a specific prediction for Goff’s contract extension, he predicted that it would top the $40 million annual average that New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones secured in his recent contract extension. That would put Goff among the top 10 highest-paid quarterbacks in the league.

Most wins over the last 6 seasons among active QB Patrick Mahomes 64

Aaron Rodgers 57

JARED GOFF 54 pic.twitter.com/DUJsAxSfhs — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) May 23, 2023

Goff had a strong season in 2022, completing 65.1% of his passes for 4,438 yards with 29 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. After securing their first winning season since 2017 but falling short of the playoffs, the Lions are a popular pick to win the NFC North next season.

While he may have a strong hold on the starting spot now, some insiders believe Goff could eventually face some competition. NFL.com’s Gregg Rosenthal predicted that third-round pick Hendon Hooker could eventually challenge Goff for the starting spot, though would not come until at least next year as Lions head coach Dan Campbell said the rookie is taking a “red-shirt” season while recovering from a torn ACL suffered last year.

Lions Working on Deal With Jared Goff

The Lions could already be laying the groundwork for Goff’s contract extension. General manager Brad Holmes said in a May 2 appearance on 97.1 The Ticket’s “The Stoney & Jansen Show” that the team has already been speaking with his camp about a new deal.

“We’ve had dialogue there,” Holmes said. “We’ve had dialogue with his agent, and we’re in a good place right now.”

Goff has remained focused on the upcoming season, telling reporters in April that he is open to a deal but stressing that the process is out of his hands.

“It hasn’t been brought to my attention, but yeah, of course, open to anything. Not up to me,” he said during an April 18 press conference. “I’m a player, I don’t have to make those decisions. And if I did, I would have made that decision a long time ago: Give me and all my friends all the money in the world.

“But I just get to play, and if that comes about, that’d be great.”