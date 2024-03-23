Lions Predicted to Add ‘Explosive’ Offensive Lineman After Breakout Year

The Detroit Lions have made some key moves in free agency, filling gaps on defense while adding to their depth on offense.

The approach could pay dividends when it comes time for the NFL Draft, with a new report suggesting the Lions may seize the opportunity to take a high-upside player who would have the luxury of easing his way into the league. The Athletic’s Colton Pouncy projected that the Lions would snag Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson, a player who has shot up draft boards after an All-American season and could be a good fit for Detroit’s offense.

Lions Building Offensive Line of the Future

Pouncy suggested that the Lions, with no glaring roster needs thanks to the diligent work of general manager Brad Holmes this offseason, could use their first-round pick to start preparing for the future. He suggested that Powers-Johnson could have the chance to develop in his rookie season and then slide into a bigger role later.

“The Lions want to keep their offensive line elite, and Powers-Johnson happened to be one of the best players available at 29,” Pouncy wrote. “With RG Kevin Zeitler on a one-year deal and Frank Ragnow’s injury history to consider, the Lions could have Powers-Johnson learn from vets as a rookie and take over as a starting guard in 2025, before eventually sliding over to center whenever Ragnow calls it quits. There’s a ton to like about his game and makeup. He fits what the Lions look for.”

Jackson Powers-Johnson is such a funny and dominant player pic.twitter.com/fVptJp0w3y — Alex Regan NFL (@AlexReganNFL) March 18, 2024

The Lions had a balanced attack on offense, giving a big role to rookie running back Jahmyr Gibbs and veteran David Montgomery in the running game. The team could choose to invest more in their offensive line in the draft to continue building their run game.

Bleacher Report shared some high praise for Powers-Johnson in its pre-draft analysis, calling him an “explosive and powerful” run blocker who excelled on Oregon’s run-heavy scheme. The report also noted his relative inexperience, starting only one season in college but making a big impression in his breakout season in 2023.