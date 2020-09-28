Matt Patricia Explains How Lions’ Mindset Helped Them Win

The Detroit Lions finally roared for the first time in 2020 thanks to a big win in the desert, but getting to that point took a lot of mental fortitude for a team that has classic struggles.

In order to pull off the win, Matt Patricia believes the Lions were simply able to better stay in the moment and not let the outside negativity get to them. Speaking with Sports Illustrated writer Albert Breer for his Monday Morning Quarterback piece, Patricia admitted to having pride in his team’s ability not to let the past plague them in a key game.

Patricia said:

“Matt Patricia was pretty aware of the fact that the old narratives were being fed going into this week—The Lions blew a big lead in the opener against the Bears, then went up 14-3 before being blown off the field in Green Bay, and that meant that the ghosts of Detroit’s NFL past were going to be resurrected ahead of his team’s trip to Arizona. “In Detroit, that’s something that we deal with, that we battle, that sort of, ‘Here we go again’ mentality,” Patricia said to me, from the team hotel postgame. “We talked about it this week. … What I said is we’ve got to stay in the moment. We can’t make the moment bigger than it is. Because if you do that, then it’s almost like it becomes too much for you to handle. It becomes bigger than what it actually is. And all it actually is, is the next play. “That’s all it is. We’ve just got to do a great job on that play, we’ve got to stay in the moment and do a great job of doing our job on that play and not tying in everything else to it.”

The Lions didn’t let a few poor plays in key moments doom them this week, and perhaps that’s the best sign that their dagger time mantra finally paid off in a big way. The challenge now will be finding a way to get on a winning streak and make sure the momentum is not lost.

Patricia would likely say that if his team can stick in the moment, they will be alright into the future even in spite of their early struggles.

Andrew Brandt: Lions Fans ‘Deserved’ Arizona Win

Lions fans have been through a lot this season, so it’s easy to understand why they are a bit more cynical than most. That doesn’t change the fact they can enjoy Sunday’s win a ton, however.

After all the misery, the Lions certainly earned the 26-23 win, and it’s a reason for the fans to be happy. As former NFL executive Andrew Brandt wrote on Twitter, the Lions deserved the big last second victory which temporarily saved the 2020 season.

Lions fans deserve that.. — Andrew Brandt (@AndrewBrandt) September 27, 2020

Certainly, after all the blown leads and close losses, Detroit fans deserved a reason to feel good and they have that reason now in the form of a victory. Perhaps it’s odd to see a former rival executive giving the Lions and their fans some love, but even Brandt sees how much the fans have struggled.

For one week, all that doesn’t matter.

Lions Defense Took Week 3 ‘Personally’

Coming into Week 3, the team knew they had to step up in a big way, and according to Jeff Okudah, the team heard all the trash talk, were sick of hearing the negativity and wanted to make sure they put an end to it with a solid performance on the field.

Jeff Okudah: “Coming into the game, for me personally, I was tired of being disrespected by everyone. I think the whole defense was tired of being disrespected and the whole team tired of being disrespected, so it’s a game we took personal.” — Tim Twentyman (@ttwentyman) September 28, 2020

After the win played out, safety Tracy Walker hopped on Twitter and said that he hopes the Detroit detractors keep the same energy, because the team feeds off of it.

Detroit’s defense struggled badly in Week 2, and in Week 1, they folded in the second half. It was a big change in Week 3, however, with major plays helping to drive Detroit’s major last second win to help save the season for the moment. Detroit only allowed 377 yards to a tough offense and 109 rushing yards while grabbing 3 interceptions.

If the team’s defense takes the rest of their games personally in such a way, that might help them turn things around. Perhaps the Lions need only focus on the next play and ignore the outside noise in order to get that done the rest of the year.

