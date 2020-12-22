Matthew Stafford Touchdown Called ‘Greatest No-Look Pass Ever’

Detroit Lions’ quarterback Matthew Stafford routinely puts up big plays and impressive games, but far more often, it’s the little things which make him so good.

During his career, Stafford has become a master at the no-look pass and he proved it once again while taking on the Tennessee Titans. Early in the game with the Lions driving to tie the score, Stafford stood tall in the pocket and fired a bullet into the back of the end zone that was snagged by wideout Marvin Jones for the touchdown. The play was impressive, but few people understood just how impressive it was until looking at it later on video.

Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus provided a closer look at the tape, which shows Stafford no-looking the pass to Jones, then firing a strike in a tight window in the back of the end zone. As Monson says, it might be the greatest no-look pass ever.

This is the greatest no-look pass I've ever seen! Look how tight that freaking window is pic.twitter.com/R0or4skqbm — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) December 21, 2020

Add it to the library for Stafford, who has become adept at this move in his career and received major praise for it. It’s quite possible, though, that this throw was Stafford’s best as Monson says. The degree of difficulty is very high, and to execute a move like that in the red zone effectively when the field is shortened is nothing short of miraculous.

Every season, Stafford puts up the kind of wow-factor plays which show he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the game. This is just another highlight to add to the file during what’s been an impressive career.

Lions Don’t Have to Trade Matthew Stafford

Plays like this only help to show the paradox of Stafford in Detroit. He’s been an incredibly talented quarterback through the years, but has struggled to win the big games and do anything in the playoffs. Is it time for the Lions to move on? Many are making that case emphatically, but the Lions are in a good position with Stafford. They don’t have to trade him and can instead hang on to him and hope he can deliver more plays like this for the future. If the Lions draft a quarterback, he could serve as the perfect mentor in the meantime until his contract expires.

Giving up on Stafford shouldn’t be viewed as an easy decision, because it’s not one given the talent he has on plays just like this.

Aaron Rodgers Praised Matthew Stafford’s Arm Talent

On a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee and Rodgers were talking about quarterbacks with arm talent and poking fun at the constant love that Patrick Mahomes gets for doing the things he does on the field. Rodgers then interjected and said that a player who doesn’t get enough credit for what he does is Stafford.

Pat McAfee: I'm so thankful Patrick Mahomes brought the no-look pass to the NFL. Aaron Rodgers: Yeah I know. Since none of us have been doing it for a long time. 🙄 Rodgers then goes on and praises Matthew Stafford and says he doesn't get enough credit. pic.twitter.com/bXOyS354s7 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) November 24, 2020

Rodgers said:

“I will say this, a guy who probably doesn’t get anywhere near the credit for doing s*** like that all the time, he wears number nine and plays in Detroit. That dude, what he does with the ball, it’s impressive. It’s really, really impressive. I know Dan Orlovsky will highlight some stuff from time to time, sure, because they played together and they’re friends, which he should. But that dude is throwing crazy no lookers all the time. And he can throw from any arm angle.”

Lions fans have found it easy to hate on Rodgers through the years, but it’s clear that he has major respect for the team’s most recognizable player which is impressive to see indeed. Plays like this might only prove that to be more of the case.

