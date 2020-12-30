NFL Insider Names Ideal Fit for Potential Matthew Stafford Trade

The Detroit Lions will be pondering what to do with Matthew Stafford in the coming months, and the decision could be one of the biggest in the NFL offseason according to executives.

Where Stafford could go figures to be a hot topic in the minds of many, and it will no doubt be interesting to see what Detroit’s new-look front office eventually thinks about the big decision at quarterback. According to some, the best decision is to deal Stafford. But where? Few concrete ideas have been thrown out until recently.

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Indianapolis Colts make the most sense for a Stafford trade, and could be a team the Lions should look to send the quarterback to when all is said and done.

Here’s a look at part of what Fowler wrote in an insider piece about that:

“The Colts can choose to run it back with Rivers. But the long-term answer at quarterback might finally await them. “I think they signed Philip Rivers to one year for a reason — they saw it as a stopgap,” said an AFC exec of Rivers, who has passed for 4,005 yards with 23 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. “He can still play, but mobility is an issue. They’ve been pretty methodical and waiting for the right time to strike. This could be the time [at quarterback].” Enter Stafford, whose trade viability has never felt more palpable after 12 years in Detroit.”

It’s certain that Stafford would be an appealing trade candidate, but would the Lions give up on him? That’s the most important thing to consider and watch at this point in time. A team like Indianapolis would be an interesting fit because Stafford could be a final piece there, but there is no guarantee the Lions want to give him up.

Now, with the retirement of Philip Rivers official, the Colts need a quarterback. That could lead the team to try and pursue Stafford in the coming months. Will the Lions give in and make him available? That will be something to watch starting right now.

What Teams Could Trade for Matthew Stafford?

The Colts are far from the only team that could make sense as it relates to a Stafford deal, even though right now they could make the most sense in terms of fit. Teams such as New England Patriots, the Los Angles Rams, Chicago Bears, the Denver Broncos, New Orleans Saints and the Carolina Panthers all have quarterback situations that could be in-flux as well. If Stafford was indeed on the market, there would be no shortage of suitors for his services.

Detroit would have to decide what kind of return they wanted for Stafford, and the asking price would probably be fairly high considering his status as an elite player in the league.

Matthew Stafford’s Future With Lions Uncertain

The future of Stafford will become a big talking point for the Lions given the changes within the front office and at head coach. The past regime, led by Bob Quinn, remained loyal to Stafford but the shakeup could leave his future firmly up in the air. That’s especially true given the fact that ownership has essentially deferred the decision to the new staff once they get on the job full-time. If Brad Holmes decides to make a move, it could shake everything up. Many have suggested the Lions make a blockbuster trade with Stafford so that he might win somewhere else, but the chance does still exist for the team to keep him if they so choose.

During the 2020 season, Stafford didn’t have the type of statistics that will wow many folks. He’s thrown 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with 4,084 passing yards. He’s had good games and average games, but has shown the toughness that has come to define his tenure. He also showed the type of talent and ability Holmes lauded.

Whether or not he stays is truly anyone’s guess at this point in time, and a team like Indianapolis minus Rivers could make sense.

