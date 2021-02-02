Lions Player Shares Awesome Tribute to ‘One of a Kind’ Matthew Stafford

The Detroit Lions have decided to move on from quarterback Matthew Stafford, and it isn’t an easy decision considering what he’s meant to not only the team but the community as well.

It seems everyone who follows the Lions has a positive opinion of Stafford as a player and as a person given how he does things the right way on the field and off. His teammates love him, and now that word has leaked that Stafford will be moving on, some of those takes are starting to come out as well.

Lions center Frank Ragnow has had an impressive start to his own career, but as he says, he’s honored to have been only a small part of Stafford’s. For the last few seasons, Ragnow has been in charge of snapping the ball to Stafford, and as he hints, it’s been an honor to do so.

After news of the trade leaked, Ragnow waited a few days to compose himself before putting out a solid tribute for Stafford on Instagram. Here’s a look:

Frank Ragnow posts a few thoughts on Matthew Stafford’s departure:https://t.co/Izid2N9vI9 pic.twitter.com/HD2PQYdLdO — Chris Burke (@ChrisBurkeNFL) February 2, 2021

Safe to say that comment will sum it all up for the Lions and their fans, and particularly strong is Ragnow’s point that Stafford was so cool he didn’t need social media. Routinely off Twitter and proud, Stafford wasn’t one to jump into the fad, which is special considering the obsession so many seem to have with doing so now.

Follow the Heavy on Lions Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content out of Detroit!

Lions Legends Share Matthew Stafford Tributes

Stafford being special is true whether you’re a fan, a current player or a former player and franchise legend. Over the weekend, as the rest of the world was learning about the Stafford deal, so too were Barry Sanders and Herman Moore. The duo would know a thing or two about playing in Detroit, and given they watch the Lions closely, they also know how much Stafford means to the team.

After Detroit shipped their quarterback out of town for Jared Goff and a package of draft picks, the luminaries took time to wish Stafford well upon his big move. First, Sanders took time out to show some love to Stafford.

Just wanted to send out a quick note thanking #MattStafford and his family for all they have done for the team, the fans and the city. @Lions @RamsNFL @NFL pic.twitter.com/DOSnEst9bF — Barry Sanders (@BarrySanders) January 31, 2021

Moore joined him with a solid tweet of his own thanking Stafford for 12 great years with the Lions playing quarterback.

Detroit’s legendary players are lining up behind Stafford giving him support as he makes his next move in the league which is excellent to see. The legends are wishing Stafford well heading to his new place, largely knowing what he represented for the team.

Why It’s Tough for Lions Fans to Say Goodbye to Matthew Stafford

Stafford was always there for the franchise, the city and the team. No matter what came up injury-wise, the quarterback never begged out of the game nor requested to sit, instead choosing to lay it on the line for Detroit and his Lions franchise. When things got bad, he never requested a trade though he certainly could have. At times, it felt like Stafford was the only one carrying a Lions roster which had multiple major holes and flaws during several of his seasons at the helm. The players and coaches loved Stafford too, which made him easy to embrace.

As Stafford begins his next chapter, some fans are going to have a very hard time saying goodbye. Considering how much Stafford means to the city, however, it might be less of a goodbye and more of a “see you later.” You could likely count Ragnow as someone who hopes that to be the case.

READ NEXT: Jared Goff Shares Bold Vision for Lions After Trade