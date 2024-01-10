Matthew Stafford’s Wife Sounds Off on ‘Sad’ Campaign From Lions Fans

Matthew Stafford said he’s excited for his return to Detroit for the wild card game on January 14, but some Lions fans don’t want to see too much love for their former quarterback.

As SI.com’s John Maakaron noted, some fans have launched a campaign to ban Stafford jerseys from Sunday’s game against Stafford’s Los Angeles Rams. The idea didn’t sit well with Kelly Stafford, Matthew’s wife, who shared her disappointment with the campaign this week.

Kelly Stafford Pushes Back on Jersey Ban

Stafford left the Lions on good terms in 2021, sharing an emotional farewell video after the 2021 trade that shipped him to the Rams in exchange for quarterback Jared Goff and a package of draft picks. But as Maakaron noted, some Lions supporters don’t want to see fellow fans wearing their old Detroit Stafford jerseys for Sunday’s game.

Some Lions' fans want a 'Stafford jersey ban' for this weekend's game vs. the Rams. Fair or foul? 🤔 (📸: @TheDetroitLine) pic.twitter.com/EVXXcbTQxJ — theScore (@theScore) January 10, 2024

Kelly Stafford shared her disappointment with the campaign, saying it was not in the spirit of goodwill that she and her husband still share with the city and team that drafted him with the first overall pick in 2009.

“Well, this is sad, because it’s the completely opposite of how we feel about this city,” Stafford said, via SI.com. “But, Matthew has always been the bigger person, and will continue to be that. Praying for an incredible game with zero injuries.”

Matthew Stafford Looking Forward to Return

This weekend’s wild card game will be the first home playoff game for the Lions in three decades, with the team winning its first-ever NFC North title and first division win at all since 1993.

Stafford said this week that he’s excited to be part of the game.

“The opportunity happens to be in Detroit, which is fun for me on a personal level,” Stafford said, via ESPN. “I know it’s going to be rocking there. Haven’t had a playoff game there about 30 years or whatever it is. So it’ll be a great atmosphere. It’ll be a tough task for us, but definitely excited.”

Stafford added that he’s hoping to get the chance to share his appreciation with the franchise and the people he came to know during his 12 years in Detroit.

“It will be fun to see some of the people that I haven’t seen in a while, that I know are still around the building,” Stafford said. “And obviously it’ll be a different scenario and won’t be wearing their colors. But still, appreciate so many of the people there that gave me my start in this league and took care of me for 12 years, too.”

Stafford had some personal success during his 12 seasons in Detroit — throwing for 45,109 yards with 282 touchdowns and making the Pro Bowl twice — but the team’s success was more limited. The Lions made the playoffs just three times under Stafford, being bounced in the first round all three times.

He found more immediate success with the Rams, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in his first season as starter. After a dropoff in 2022, the Rams returned to the playoffs this season with a 10-7 record.