Former NFL GM Predicts Lions Will Land ‘Best Defensive Player’ in Draft

The Detroit Lions are seeing some major themes start to emerge when it comes to what could happen in the 2021 NFL Draft, and an intriguing name has surged to the forefront of the conversation in terms of who their eventual pick could be.

Mock drafts are heating up, and it seems that everybody is starting to have a take on what the Lions should do when they pick. From trades to different picks, there’s been an array of differing opinions on what will happen when all is said and done.

A new mock has come to the forefront from an experienced former general manager has a lot to say about what the team should be doing when all is said and done. In his first mock draft, Casserly had the Lions picking up Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons. Additionally, he made a bold claim about Parsons, who he called the best player in the draft on defense.

He wrote:

“The Lions are in desperate need of talent throughout the roster. They take the best defensive player in the draft here — if they don’t trade back.”

Detroit might also trade back and still be able to land Parsons, so theoretically the team could have their cake and eat it too with the linebacker. That should be their goal for the future with Parsons if they really do like him, anyway.

Casserly thinks that will be the case when all is said and done.

Micah Parsons Becoming Potential Lions Target

In the last few weeks, Parsons has surged ahead for the team in terms of a player who could be thought to be in the mix for the draft for the Lions. Detroit has major needs at linebacker and could look toward a guy who many consider to be one of the best players in the draft to fill the need. In the last few weeks alone, multiple mocks have sent Parsons to the Lions, and some have come with the caveat of a trade down like Mel Kiper’s most recent mock or a PFF mock from within the last few weeks.

If Parsons is indeed the best player in the NFL Draft on the defensive side of things, the Lions will have to consider him like Casserly is saying they will in his mock.

Micah Parsons Stats and Highlights

Parsons figures to be in-play for the draft within the top 10 when the Lions pick, and the former Penn State linebacker figures to be a player that the team considers strongly thanks to their need not only on defense, but in the spot he plays. In college, Parsons was special, racking up 191 total tackles, 6.5 sacks and 6 forced fumbles. The numbers would have been even better had Parsons not sat out the 2020 season, but it’s clear he is going to be one of the top picks in the draft as these clips show.

Generational LB Talent- Micah Parsons Penn State Career HighlightsMiach Parsons’s career highlights at Penn State All video via ESPN, ABC, FOX, FS1, BTN 2020-12-06T17:57:14Z

Parsons being in the mix to be selected by Detroit at pick seven would not be a surprise, and that’s just what Casserly sees being the case in the end.

