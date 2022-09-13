Veteran Defender Restructures Contract to Provide Lions More Cap Space

The Detroit Lions were firmly up against the salary cap to start the 2022 season, but a couple of key moves have provided them some breathing room.

First, offensive tackle Taylor Decker restructured his contract, creating $4.5 million dollars in cap space for the 2022 season. Now, another veteran has agreed to a restructure that will buy Detroit more space.

On Wednesday, September 13, ESPN’s Field Yates revealed that the Lions converted $4 million of defensive tackle Michael Brockers’ salary into a bonus, buying them $2 million more in space.

“A couple of contract restructures for cap space: Lions converted $4M of DT Michael Brockers’ salary into a bonus for $2M,” Yates tweeted.

Combined with last week’s move to restructure Decker’s deal in addition to what the Lions had, the moves should leave them in the neighborhood of $7.5 to $8 million under the cap.

That could be enough money to add a moderately priced waiver addition or two, especially at a spot of need on the defense.

How Lions Could Use Cap Space

Why did the Lions add money? In case they decide on an addition or two for the back end of the roster during the season, or if an unfortunate injury or two should strike.

On defense, the Lions could have a need for a defensive lineman, particularly a plugger for the middle of their line or a space eater. Recently, the team had Malcom Brown in for a visit, so he could be a potential solution. Detroit has better depth at linebacker, but could look for an addition there. Perhaps another safety could be in-play as well.

In terms of the offensive side, the team is mostly set barring an injury or two. Detroit added Nate Sudfeld as the backup quarterback, but if another injury happens, they could be interested in a boost. The same is true at spots like wideout and tight end.

The Lions have better depth, so don’t expect them to go wild with the signings during the season. It’s simply nice for them to have a little bit of cash space with which to operate during the year, however.

Brockers’ Career Stats & Highlights

In terms of Brockers, he’s been a valuable piece for the Lions ever since coming over in a trade a few years back.

Brockers has been an anchor in the middle of the team’s line and a player that is capable of packing a punch in the pocket. Brockers has put up 387 total tackles, 28 sacks, 9 passes defended and 2 forced fumbles in his career in Los Angeles. Moreover, he’s been to the Super Bowl and is a veteran leader the team has been able to count on when he has played in the league.

Here’s a look at some highlights:

Michael Brockers highlights Watch highlights of Detroit Lions defensive lineman Michael Brockers in action.

When playing for the Lions, the team saw Brockers bring some of his patented pocket pressure as well as his leadership to the team. During the 2021-22 season, he put up 52 tackles and 1 sack for the team. His leadership, though, always seemed like the most important variable for a Lions team trying to change their entire culture. That continues to shine through for Brockers, offering him a big advance.

During the first game of the season, Brockers didn’t register a stat. Even still, he will provide the team some of his patented leadership as well as toughness in the middle for this year.

Credit him for allowing the team to have some extra wiggle room under the cap with his contract.

