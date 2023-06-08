Former Lions Starter Visits Tennessee Titans for Workout: Report

Former Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers is looking for a new team. The Tennessee Titans are one of the leading candidates for his services.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson reported on June 7 that Brockers recently visited the Tennessee Titans for a workout.

Source: #Titans recently worked out veteran defensive tackle Michael Brockers (6-foot-5, 297, 274 career tackles, 29 sacks, 52 tackles for losses, 64 quarterback hits) Played sparingly last year for #Lions. In 2021, a 16-game starter, 52 tackles, four for losses, one sack @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 7, 2023

Brockers only played in six games last season, but in 2021, he started 16 games for the Lions.

In 22 contests with the Lions, Brockers posted 56 combined tackles, including 4 tackles for loss, 2 quarterback hits, 1 sack and 1 pass defense from 2021-22.

DT Michael Brockers Visits the Tennessee Titans

Brockers entered the NFL as the No. 14 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft. He started immediately as a rookie for the then St. Louis Rams.

The Rams had one of the top defensive lines in the league at the time. The franchise then added to it with all-time great Aaron Donald arriving as a first-round pick in 2014.

Brockers started 136 games for the Rams over nine seasons. He began his career with 7 tackles for loss, 6 quarterback hits and 4 sacks in 12 starts as a rookie during 2012. For an encore in 2013, Brockers posted a career-best 5.5 sacks.

In nine seasons with the Rams, Brockers posted 28 sacks, 48 tackles for loss and 62 quarterback hits. He also had 9 pass defenses, 2 forced fumbles and 1 fumble recovery.

The Rams traded Brockers to the Lions for a seventh-round pick in March 2021. After arriving in Detroit, he signed a new three-year deal worth $24 million.

But after he played just six games last season, the Lions released Brockers in March. Despite being a team captain, he was a healthy scratch for 11 contests during the 2022 season.

“We would like to thank Michael Brockers for his leadership over the last two seasons,” Lions general manager Brady Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell said in a joint statement following his release. “As one of our team captains in 2022, Brock’s veteran voice and presence were instrumental in helping guide and develop our young locker room.

“He is one of the true professionals of our game and we have the highest respect for him as a man. We wish him and his family well on their next chapter.”

It was the first season in Brockers’ career that he didn’t play in at least 13 games.

Detroit’s Remaining Need Along the Defensive Line

With $10 million cleared in cap space, Brockers’ release was a no-brainer for the Lions.

Had Brockers played a bigger role on the field last season, perhaps the Lions would have been interested in keeping Brockers at a lower cap hit. But that didn’t make sense a season after Brockers was a healthy scratch in 11 of the final 12 games.

Brockers is now 32 and appears to have lost a step. But a team in need of a veteran defensive lineman, such as the Titans, could find him useful. Brockers is experienced and has lined up along the interior and at defensive end in his career.

The Lions will look elsewhere, though, if they add any additional help along their defensive line before the season. If it’s a big addition, trade rumors have connected Detroit to Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young.

Detroit has also been linked to veteran free agent defensive linemen Matt Ioannidis and Shelby Harris.

Aidan Hutchinson, Alim McNeill, Isaiah Buggs and John Cominsky are projected to be Detroit’s starting defensive linemen this season. Levi Onwuzurike and Romeo Okwara are also expected to play significant roles.

To bolster that group, the Lions drafted Brodric Martin in the third round and signed veteran Christian Covington on May 10.