Lions Called Ideal Draft Landing Spot for Intriguing Offensive Weapon

The Detroit Lions had one of the best offenses in the league during the 2022 season, so as a result, many folks don’t think upgrades are needed to that unit.

Detroit’s running game and passing game both stepped up flanked by a solid offensive line, and the team has an elite quarterback playing well in addition to some major weaponry at wide receiver. Add it up and there aren’t many glaring weaknesses for 2023.

Still, the tight end position could need a little bit of a boost in the offseason given how it could be void of a true impact player. Perhaps one could fit for them in the 2023 draft, however.

As the pre-draft process gets set to begin, some connections are being drawn between teams and players. Bleacher Report has started things off with regards to that, and started naming some of their best draft fits in college for team needs.

For the Lions, a player appeared on the list, but it wasn’t on the defensive side of the ball. Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer was listed by writer Alex Ballentine as a fit for the Lions, a team he said needs an elite player playing on a rookie deal.

“Mayer would also be a logical fit with the Lions. After trading away T.J. Hockenson, they could use an elite tight end playing on a rookie contract,” Ballentine wrote in the piece.

Mayer was classified as the fifth-best prospect in the draft, and according to Ballentine, also fit Tennessee and Tampa Bay well. Detroit is interesting, though, because of a potential hole at tight end. The team also picks 18th, which could be in the wheelhouse for a player like Mayer in the middle of the first round.

The Lions have defensive needs, but if the team was to target one spot on offense that could be primed for an upgrade, tight end could be it. Whether Mayer is a target or not remains to be seen, but it’s clear he’s already on the minds of many before the evaluation process gets going.

Mayer’s College Stats & Highlights

Watching Mayer’s tape, there is little to doubt what he brings in terms of ability at a key position in the NFL as a pass catcher as well as a blocker. For these reasons, he would fit with the Lions.

With the Fighting Irish, Mayer put up a total of 2,099 yards and 18 career touchdowns. He also had 180 total receptions in school, which helped him over the top as Notre Dame’s all-time receptions leader at the spot historically. Additionally, he earned consensus All-American honors for his work in 2022.

There’s little doubt Mayer is the most polished tight end in this year’s draft, and a player that seems a lock to be a first-round pick as a result. He could be in Detroit’s wheelhouse further down the board for a selection, and the team could certainly consider him.

Lions Tight End Situation

Whether the Lions need a tight end or not is a major matter of debate for the offseason, and that is especially true given the situation at the position

Between Shane Zylstra, James Mitchell and Brock Wright, this group has picked up the slack well in order to produce for the team. It can be a bit surprising that they were able to set the record for tight end touchdowns in a season after dealing away T.J. Hockenson for draft picks, but it has happened, which could point to their value.

Additionally, the group turned in big plays, such as when Wright went for a touchdown on fourth-and-inches in New York to help in a 20-17 win over the Jets.

The combination of Zylstra, Mitchell and Wright combined for 389 yards and nine touchdowns this season. That was solid production, but it was also nearly the output of one other tight end from three separate players on the roster.

If the Lions look to the position in free agency, there are plenty of players who can help. This year, there is certainly no shortage of talented pass catchers at the spot, headlined by Miami Mike Gesicki, who put up 316 yards and five touchdowns this season.

Others, such as Cincinnati’s Hayden Hurst, Tennessee’s Austin Hooper and Dallas’s Dalton Schultz could command attention on the market. That trio combined for 1,518 yards and nine touchdowns on the season, pointing to their production value.

Should the team look to the draft, Mayer could offer this group a major boost if the Lions decided on his selection. Already, many have decided he fits the team in a big way.