Heavy on Lions Reveals Pre-Free Agency Mock Draft 1.0

The Detroit Lions are ready to get their offseason going by attacking the free agency period, but once that gets underway and pushes through the rest of the month, the team will have to set their sights on the 2021 NFL Draft and reshaping the roster completely.

This season, there are plenty of needs for the Lions as they set their sights on trying to re-shape their roster and the team will theoretically be wide open when it comes to their picks this year. From offense to defense, there are deep needs across the roster and a chance for the draft to help some of their weakest spots in a big way.

With help of The Draft Network’s simulation tool, our first mock of the 2021 offseason was put together, and it features the team filling plenty of needs in a very confident way given the players that were selected and where they were able to be added to the mix.

Here’s a look at the first mock of the offseason.

Round One, Pick Number Seven – DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

The Heisman Trophy winner made his case for the award in the playoffs with a huge performance against Notre Dame, putting up 130 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nearly every single catch Smith made was of the highlight reel variety and he looked like an NFL wideout already making plays in the bowl game. Many have connected Smith to where Detroit will pick, and given the talent drain that is playing out at wideout with the team, adding a talent like Smith high in the draft has to be enticing for the Lions given his production while in school. With 3,750 yards and 43 touchdowns in college, he is an elite talent, and could make sense as it relates to Detroit. Would the Lions draft him this high? There are concerns about size, but it’s hard to ignore the production and big play potential.

Round Two, Pick Number 41 – Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Linebacker is a huge need for the Lions considering all the changes they have made this offseason, and while there might not be a big-time player the team would want to gamble on early, nabbing a solid talent like Surratt could be the perfect way to address one of the biggest needs on the team this offseason. Surratt is a pure athlete that has great mobility given his days as a former quarterback. He can be a solid pursuit player for the Lions and someone that a confident defensive staff can mold into one of the next greats at the position. Some of Surratt’s skills are not teachable, which lends to the notion that he could become a great linebacker with time and honing.

Round Three, Pick Number 72 – Quincy Roche, Edge, Miami (FL)

Detroit needs help on the edge, and Roche is far from the only name from Miami that could help in this draft class, however he was the one opening eyes during Senior Bowl practices. Roche has piled up 30.5 sacks in his college career which spanned from Temple to Miami, and with the Hurricanes, he’s put up 17.5 of those in the last two seasons. His power and moves could lend some punch to a Detroit pass rush which hasn’t produced nearly enough sacks in recent seasons. Roche could be a good steal in this round and a player who could add some punch off the edge for the Lions.

Round Three, Pick Number 88 – Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

Depth at safety is currently a bit thin, so the Lions could stand an addition to the position this offseason. It’s a wise bet that the team will add a safety of some kind in free agency, but right now, Holland was the next best option for the Lions to check off the need in the draft pre-free agency period. While at Oregon, Holland was a playmaker with 108 tackles and 9 interceptions in just two seasons of game action. Holland sat out the 2020 season which cost him in exposure and he could be surging as a target in the draft given his abilities. If he slips any, the Lions should snap him up and add him to a talented backfield. Nabbing Holland here, as farfetched as it seems, could be a huge win for the Lions.

Round Four, Pick Number 112 – Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Recent comments all but confirm the Lions will be players in the quarterback market, but how deep will their interest go? With Jared Goff around, the Lions don’t have to select a player early on in the draft. Instead, they can sit back and see who falls down the board a bit to lend some competition to Goff. In this case, Trask is the perfect guy to do just that for the Lions. At Florida, Trask put up 7,386 yards and 65 touchdowns and showed some talent, especially as it relates to throwing on the run. He might not be the most polished prospect, but he will be a great project for the Lions to bring along, especially if they could score him in the middle rounds like this.

Round Five, Pick Number 154 – Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson

Clemson’s top pass catcher was the best player on the field for the Tigers in their CFP playoff game. putting up 139 yards and 2 touchdowns against the Ohio State Buckeyes and looking like a matchup problem all night long. Depending on how the wideout board shakes out, Powell could be a name the Lions look at to fill the need they will have at pass catcher. With speed and size, Powell looked the part of a potential NFL star in the game and the Lions had to be interested considering they could need all the help they could get at wideout in the coming draft. He had a stronger 2020 season than career, but the good news is he could be peaking. Landing him this late would seem to be ideal.

