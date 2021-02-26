Elite Quarterback Falls to Lions Within Compelling Mock Draft

Ever since the Detroit Lions revealed they would be trading Matthew Stafford at the start of the league year for Jared Goff, predictions have calmed down about the team perhaps selecting a quarterback within 2021 mock drafts.

Even though the Lions seem to need other positions more such as wideout and perhaps even linebacker, would the team make the move for a quarterback if the opportunity presented itself in April? It’s more than possible if that prospect was an elite one.

Recently, on a live mock draft on The Herd With Colin Cowherd, NFL.com expert Daniel Jeremiah and Cowherd had a live mock draft. During that draft, and intriguing player managed to slip all the way down the board to Detroit’s seventh pick.

When Jeremiah was on the clock with the Lions pick, somehow, BYQ quarterback Zach Wilson was on the board. Naturally, Jeremiah snapped up the player that some consider to be the second best player in the class and easily the second best quarterback.

Obviously, the chances of Wilson actually lasting until the seventh pick are slim, but if he did, the Lions would have an interesting choice to make. Would they hold the pick for ransom in a trade and try to cash in, or would they simply grab Wilson, a player some may think could become the best quarterback in the class?

It’s a tough choice, but the Lions would have to strongly consider Wilson given they could be in need of a young quarterback to develop soon. This would be a very interesting situation if it were to play out.

Zach Wilson Stats and Highlights

Playing with BYU, Wilson has been one of the most intriguing talents to play college football this season. In the last three seasons with the Cougars, Wilson has put up 6,924 yards, 50 touchdowns and just 15 interceptions. He’s got a strong arm and the ability to drop the deep ball in the hands of his wideouts.

Wilson is a junior, so it’s possible he still comes back to school and there hasn’t been a final decision made on that front at this point in time. Still, he has the talent to be one of the top five quarterbacks in this draft class. While he might not come with the hype of a Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields or Trey Lance, it’s clear Wilson is talented himself and his star will only grow brighter in the future.

If he transitions into the league, Wilson will be looking to follow in the footsteps of other successful BYU quarterbacks like Ty Detmer, Steve Young, Jim McMahon and Taysom Hill.

Could Lions Draft a Quarterback in 2021?

The Lions will have Jared Goff set to come in the building, and he seems primed to be at least the short term solution for the team. Goff is still 26 and theoretically could still have his best days ahead of him considering the fact he is 6-5 as a starter in the playoffs, appeared in a Super Bowl and played late in the 2020-2021 season with a thumb injury. Knowing this, it’s a wiser bet the Lions would consider a wideout or a defensive player with their first selection this year. A quarterback to add to the mix could be prioritized later in the draft, however.’

If someone like Wilson were on the board and a situation like this played out, the Lions would have a major decision on their hands.

