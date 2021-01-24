Updated Mock Draft Gives Lions Elite College Quarterback

The Detroit Lions may be ready to make Matthew Stafford available, and with that shift in thinking comes a shift in many mock drafts.

One such mock came from Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network. Before Stafford was said to be soon on the move, Jeremiah sent the Lions Heisman Trophy winning receiver Devonta Smith. Following the news breaking, however, Jeremiah updated his mock to have the Lions looking in the quarterback direction.

In this mock, the Lions get a bit lucky to see Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields slide down the board to the seventh pick. As Jeremiah admitted, the Lions would likely be thrilled if Fields fell this far and ended up crashing into their lap.

He wrote:

“Detroit is expected to be in the QB market following the news that the team plans to begin trade discussions for Matthew Stafford. It would be a gift for Fields to fall to the Lions with the seventh pick, but the board works their way in this scenario.”

With Stafford likely on the move and possibly soon, Detroit is going to have no choice but to take a hard look at the quarterback market in the draft. Depending on who is surveyed, Fields could be one of the best options for the Lions go to after in the draft given his arm strength and ability to expand the play.

Safe to say this will be the focus for the team now.

Analyst Called for Justin Fields to Lions

Yahoo! Sports columnist Eric Edholm recently took a look at projecting Detroit’s draft prospects for 2021 and made a suggestion for the team. If they do end up making a move with Stafford, a new quarterback could be coming into the mix in the form of Ohio State signal caller Justin Fields.

Edholm advocated for the Lions, who could pick as high as third in the draft but figure to pick somewhere around seven, nabbing Fields when they have the chance. He even believes the Lions should move up if they think they must to in order to get a shot at selecting Fields.

As he wrote:

“If trading Stafford is the decision the Lions feel they must make, then pairing Fields with a smart, patient QB coach/offensive coordinator/head coach and signing a veteran option who can serve as the placeholder if he’s deemed not ready feels like a reasonable next chapter. And if that requires moving up a slot or two to land Fields, whatever the Lions get back in a trade for Stafford should provide them ample ammo to do so. Detroit currently has all its draft picks in 2021 in Rounds 1 through 5 but lacks sixth- and seventh-rounders.”

The Lions could figure to be unable to nab Trevor Lawrence or Zach Wilson, who many think could be the first quarterbacks off the board with the first two selections of the draft. That leaves names like Fields as well as Trey Lance to be next up, and evaluating them will be the next step for the Lions and other teams, plus deciding what to do at their own quarterback spot.

There’s no doubting Fields is talented, but is he the next big thing at quarterback? That is left to be seen, but many feel the Lions should be the team to take the risk when all is said and done.

Justin Fields Stats

During his career with Ohio State, there’s been little question that Fields has been an interesting prospect. Since becoming the starter a few years back, he’s done nothing but put up elite numbers while with the Buckeyes. The last two seasons, Fields has been solid, putting up 4,794 passing yards with Ohio State as well as 56 touchdowns. Fields has also rushed for 15 touchdowns and a solid 758 yards on the ground. To that end, he looks as if he could be a Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or Cam Newton type player who can extend a defense with his arm as well as his legs.

How Fields will transition to the NFL is anyone’s guess, and that’s especially true given the fact that Ohio State quarterbacks haven’t had the best track record lately. Fields will be looking to break that mold when he gets into the league next season.

Some believe Fields will be the best choice for the Lions, but only time will tell.

