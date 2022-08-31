Lions Sign Journeyman Super Bowl Champ Quarterback to Roster: Report

The Detroit Lions got a quick start to their waiver claims on Wednesday, August 31 with a pair of moves to reshape the quarterback room.

A day after keeping David Blough as the backup on the initial 53-man roster, it was revealed that the Lions were moving on. According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Blough is getting cut from the roster.

“Unfortunate end to a good “Hard Knocks” story: The Lions are waiving QB David Blough, per source,” Pelissero tweeted.

His replacement? NFL journeyman backup Nate Sudfeld, who was formally of the San Francisco 49ers. Sudfeld will be added to the team according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

“The Lions are expected to sign former 49ers backup QB Nate Sudfeld, source said. They had discussions about trading for him, now land him as a free agent,” Rapoport tweeted.

Now that Sudfeld is in the mix, the Lions have their veteran player behind Jared Goff for 2022. Whether or not he is the only player the team signs remains to be seen.

Sudfeld’s Stats & Highlights

While the Lions made the move to release their backups, they likely added Sudfeld thanks to the fact that he has some experience as a backup quarterback.

The former Indiana quarterback was a sixth-round pick in 2016 of the Washington Commanders. From there, Sudfeld went to the Philadelphia Eagles where he lasted for three seasons and captured Super Bowl 52. After departing Philadelphia, Sudfeld went to San Francisco, where he lasted until 2022.

Statistically, Sudfeld hasn’t been used much, with just 188 yards to his credit, 1 touchdown and 1 interception. He’s played in games, though, and has experience. That’s likely why he appealed to the Lions.

Lions Backup Quarterbacks Unimpressive

No matter which of the Lions’ backup quarterbacks was on the field, the Lions weren’t in good shape in Week 3, which may lead to some initial frustration about this move.

The recently cut Tim Boyle started the game and played so poorly that he got the hook after an interception on the Lions’ first drive of the second quarter. Boyle also opened the second half, completing only two passes. On the game, Boyle was 5-of-15 for 64 yards and an interception. He had a quarterback rating of 19.8.

Blough led the Lions to a touchdown with the 30 seconds left in the game but was inconsistent. Overall, he was 17-of-32 for 160 yards and a touchdown.

Combined, the Lions’ quarterbacks were an uninspiring 22-of-47 for 224 yards, one touchdown and one interception. After the game, head coach Dan Campbell said the team had seen what it needed to see in order to make a decision about the backup quarterback job.

“I think we got things answered.” Coach Campbell on the backup quarterback competition pic.twitter.com/BVHCxar51M — Detroit Lions (@Lions) August 29, 2022

“What I would say is, I think it became very clear. I think we got things answered, and I would leave it at that,” Campbell told the media.

While Blough lasted a day, it’s clear that the team was always hunting for his replacement on the waiver wire. When they found a guy they liked in Sudfeld, they pounced quickly.

