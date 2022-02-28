NFL Combine Primer: Why Finding Playmakers Should Be Lions’ Top Goal

The Detroit Lions have a chance to set themselves up well for the future with a good performance in the 2022 NFL draft, but first, the team must get a good read on the prospects they will be weighing this year in the pre-draft process.

Detroit has plenty of needs across the board and plenty of ways to fulfill them, and needs to use the NFL Combine as a way to fact find and settle some conceptions they might have about the draft.

What should the Lions be looking at the closest this week in Indianapolis? Here’s a quick blueprint for the team to follow in order to make the most of their experience.

Learn More About Oregon’s Kavyon Thibodeaux

Many believe Kayvon Thibodeaux is one of the best players in the class on defense, but he could slip in the draft due to concerns about his production in college. If Thibodeaux is athletically gifted as folks claim, he will have no trouble proving it, which could open eyes for the Lions and give him a shot to be the team’s top pick. Many assume Thibodeaux will be safely available when Detroit’s on the clock, which means the Lions will have to give him a close look in addition to Aidan Hutchinson. Seeing Thibodeaux shine is something the Lions will be looking for on the field this week. He’s an interesting guy as this ESPN College Football feature shows:





If Hutchinson is off the board when Detroit picks, the team can feel good in their decision with Thibodeaux if he passes the test this week. That’s why the Lions need to keep their eyes fixated on him firmly and get to know even more about the pass rusher.

Determine if Kyle Hamilton Is Actually Worth a Top Pick

Typically, NFL teams don’t go with defensive backs early in the draft unless they are can’t-miss prospects. Detroit recently bucked this trend by selecting cornerback Jeff Okudah, but it hasn’t completely worked out for them as of yet. Will that scare them off a potential Kyle Hamilton selection? Hamilton looks like a can’t-miss prospect at safety, but defensive back drills as well as personal numbers will end up telling the story of his worthiness of a top pick.

Many are suggesting the Lions could look to Hamilton early in the draft, but the performance of him on the field in real-time will be the true litmus test for the team to follow. If Hamilton impresses, the Lions should consider him strongly given their major needs in the secondary and particularly at safety.

Sort out Detroit’s 2022 Quarterback Tiers

The Lions have a potential need at quarterback, but it isn’t overwhelming enough to spend the second-overall pick on the position this year, especially with an unsettled class. Settling who belongs where in that class will have to be a major goal of the Lions this week, as players can begin to differentiate themselves with workouts and performances. The Lions will be watching names like Liberty’s Malik Willis, UNC’s Sam Howell as well as Cincinnati’s Desmond Ridder closely, as those players could end up coinciding with where they pick in the later stages of the first-round and second-round.

Detroit doesn’t have to select a quarterback, but if they are blown away by someone, they could prioritize the move a lot higher than many people suspect they will before the draft. The path to doing that continues this week.

Unearth More Playmakers for the Offense

Whether this player is at wide receiver, running back or tight end, the Lions need to find an infusion of more talent fast on offense. Far too much, the Lions struggled in a big way the last few years to score points consistently. That’s been an issue, and the only solution seems to be more stud players. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a good start for the Lions, but he cannot be the only player who the team find to step up in this vein. No matter the position, the Lions need to be looking for speed, size, skill and the ability to find the end zone consistently. North Dakota State’s Christian Watson could end up being a player like that as the video shows:





The Lions need help in many ways, but putting it simply, the team probably needs more playmakers as a whole, especially on offense. Seeing who stands out that fits should be one of the top items on the radar for Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell if not the top item when all is said and done.

