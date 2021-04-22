Underrated PAC-12 Passer Headlines Lions Top Draft Fits at Quarterback

It’s been an offseason of large changes for the Detroit Lions in terms of their roster, and one of the biggest spots has been quarterback.

Detroit has changed their look at the position entirely, adding both Jared Goff and Tim Boyle to the mix. Does that mean there won’t be another addition in the draft, however? Possibly not, considering the work the Lions have done as it relates to scouting and preparing themselves for the chance at drafting the position.

Brad Holmes has maintained he likes the quarterback class, so it’s possible the Lions will consider selecting a player when all is said and done, even if it might not be one of the bigger names on the docket within the top 10. Fortunately for Detroit, there are plenty of solid players at every level of the draft that could help.

What quarterbacks have the best fit for the team this year? Here’s a look.

Kyle Trask, Florida

With Jared Goff around, the Lions don’t have to select a player early on in the draft. Instead, they can sit back and see who falls down the board a bit to lend some competition to Goff. In this case, Trask might be the perfect guy to do just that for the Lions. At Florida, Trask put up 7,386 yards and 65 touchdowns and showed some talent, especially as it relates to throwing on the run. He might not be the most polished prospect, but he will be a great project for the Lions to bring along, especially if they could score him in the middle rounds while checking off plenty of other needs.

Kellen Mond, Texas A&M

While at Texas A&M, Mond had an interesting few season career. He put up 9,661 yards, 71 touchdowns and 27 interceptions in his four-year career. Mond never had the big-time success that some of his contemporaries at the college had, but he is still seen as an intriguing quarterback heading into the NFL next season. Mond could be a player that is in play for the third round potentially, so the Lions would not have to make a high selection on him if he were the choice. It’s been said Mond has a strong arm, and that’s something which could appeal to Detroit.

Davis Mills, Stanford

Not the biggest name in the process, Mills has been surging a bit in the lead into the draft thanks to his poise, arm and pocket presence. If there’s a run on quarterbacks early, Mills could be the next name off the board in the round two, which could make him an intriguing target for the Lions. While at Stanford, Mills was trained in David Shaw’s pro-style system, which could make him appealing for a developmental option. Mills put up 3,468 yards, 18 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his Stanford career, which may not seem that appealing. Still, it’s important to remember that Mills never had the benefit of a full season like some of his predecessors. With smarts and a west-coast pedigree, Mills has a lot of the same characteristics that led Brad Holmes to Jared Goff.

Justin Fields, Ohio State

During his career with Ohio State, there’s been little question that Fields has been an interesting prospect. Since becoming the starter a few years back, he’s done nothing but put up elite numbers while with the Buckeyes. The last two seasons, Fields has been solid, putting up 4,794 passing yards with Ohio State as well as 56 touchdowns. Fields has also rushed for 15 touchdowns and a solid 758 yards on the ground. To that end, he looks as if he could be a Lamar Jackson, Kyler Murray or Cam Newton type player who can extend a defense with his arm as well as his legs. Fields may or may not be on the board for the Lions, but it’s obvious he is talented enough to earn himself a look from the team if they indeed want to go quarterback early on and can.

Trey Lance, North Dakota State

Lance isn’t the most experienced young quarterback on the market this year, but he has put up some decent stats. In one full season as quarterback for North Dakota State in 2019, Lance passed for 2,786 yards and 18 touchdowns without an interception. Lance also rushed for 1,100 yards and 14 touchdowns. Lance didn’t play in 2020 thanks to the fact that his team switched to the spring in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Even though he has limited game experience, Lance still looks the part as one of the next top passers in the league. Should he be the one that slips, it would be fascinating to see if the Lions would make the move seeing as he would be a player who could theoretically be stashed behind Goff for at least a few seasons.

