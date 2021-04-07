Analyst: ‘Crazy Decision’ for Lions to Make This Draft Move

The Detroit Lions have some decisions to make in the near future in terms of what to do in the 2021 NFL Draft, and there’s still a question as to whether or not the team will target a quarterback when all is said and done.

Many folks aren’t a fan of that move or would question it, and after a new round of rumors and an intriguing mock draft, one analyst is sounding off about what that decision would look like for the Lions.

On Good Morning Football, the crew including Peter Schrager was dissecting NFL.com’s latest mock draft, which had the Lions picking quarterback Justin Fields with the seventh selection. That move was a bit of a head-scratcher for Schrager, who admitted that it would be a confusing move given what was on the board for the Lions in the hypothetical draft in the form of Penei Sewell, wide receivers or defenders.

He said:

“The Lions could have any tackle, they could have another wide receiver, they could have any defensive player and they would take quarterback? Just after trading for Jared Goff? What does that say about Jared Goff and the future of the Lions? What a crazy decision it would be to trade away Matthew Stafford, bring in Goff and also draft Fields. It’s a very interesting selection. The seventh pick, the Lions, I don’t know what they’re doing. First-year coach, first-year GM, completely barren roster. A quarterback at seven? That would really blow my socks off.”

Most folks would be surprised if the Lions went with quarterback, but recent rumors show that the potential could be there for that move if the Lions find the right fit. All of this smoke could also be designed to drive up the price for the seventh pick, or try and panic a team into jumping Detroit, thus pushing another impact player down the board.

If the move happens, it would be very interesting to see what the Lions would do moving forward at quarterback.

Justin Fields Sent to Lions in New Mock Draft

Recently, Daniel Jeremiah put out his latest mock at NFL.com and within it, he had Detroit pulling a bit of a surprise and selecting Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields with the seventh pick. As for why, Jeremiah wrote he believes Fields has more upside than Jared Goff, Detroit’s current starter.

He wrote:

“This could be a trade spot, with some teams picking after Detroit potentially in the market for a quarterback, but I wouldn’t rule out the Lions staying put and taking a signal-caller themselves. Fields has more upside than Jared Goff.”

A trade with a quarterback needy team could be the most interesting move for the Lions, so it will be fascinating to see what they decide to do. If they stay put, the Lions might choose to take the best wideout, defender or offensive lineman if they don’t like any of the quarterbacks.

Lions Rumored to Potentially Select Quarterback

After a big trade shook up the offseason, folks wondered if the Lions would chase after a quarterback. Landing Jared Goff in the deal seemed to soften the blow of needing to draft a rookie immediately, but the Lions could still look to do that according to some in the know.

According to NFL insider Benjamin Allbright, discussions with someone have led him to believe that quarterback might not be out of the question providing the right one falls into Detroit’s lap.

Just got off the phone with someone who told me not to be surprised if Detroit went QB at 7 if the right one fell in their lap.#DraftSzn — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) April 6, 2021

Who could be on the board when the Lions pick? That’s the biggest question seeing as rumors hold that the first four picks of the draft could all be quarterbacks. Theoretically, someone like Justin Fields could be in play for the Lions a bit further down in the top 10 if he doesn’t go early on. Would that be enough to move the needle for the Lions? It’s possible if they like Fields enough, but this news could also be designed to panic teams into trading up or making a move to jump Detroit and push someone else down the board.

Obviously, if the Lions do take a quarterback, some would disagree with the move or perhaps be confused by it.

