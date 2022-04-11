Analyst Reveals Scenario Where Lions ‘Seriously Consider’ Draft Trade

It’s been said the Detroit Lions have a need for players most of all when it comes to the reconstruction of their roster, and the one way the team can do that is by getting their hands on as many picks as possible.

Detroit has nine selections in the 2022 NFL draft, and while that’s a good start for finding players and cultivating a roster, it’s possible that the team could need even more in order to feel secure about their rebuild turning the corner quicker.

A quick way for the team to get more picks is to make a trade back during the NFL draft. In such a scenario, the Lions may lose a higher pick, but could stand to gain many middle-round selections, which can be seen as the key to building a consistent roster.

What kind of scenario would the Lions move back from drafting a potential sure thing with the second-overall pick? Only one in where the team was able to lure a team with multiple first-round picks into the mix for a deal. Bleacher Report and analyst David Kenyon looked at possible trade scenarios that can shake up the top 10, and and the writer believes

As Kenyon wrote, the Lions can be patient and take a player with their top pick, however as he wrote, “if another franchise comes flying at Detroit with multiple first-rounders to get ahead of the Houston Texans, the Lions should very seriously consider the offer.”

In order for this to happen, the Lions would likely have to see a prospect or two blow up during the lead into the draft. This year, it doesn’t seem as if there is a can’t miss quarterback, wideout or defensive prospect that could merit such a dramatic move up the board, which may leave the Lions stuck.

Regardless, such a move could shake up the NFL draft if it happens, so the Lions do truthfully hold plenty of cards.

Why Lions Will Want to Try a Trade Back in 2022

The Lions have to find a way to patch multiple holes on their roster, given the team has needs on defense and offense. Finding a trade for the second-overall pick could allow the Lions to add to their draft pick stable. Detroit already has nine selections for this year after adding three more compensatory picks to the mix a few weeks ago. While nine picks is a good start, it might not be anywhere near enough for a needy team like the Lions. Detroit needs to find a way to get more players in order to keep their rebuild off the ground, and dealing back could allow the Lions to pick up at least a few more selections while not sacrificing much in terms of distance near the top of the draft board.

Detroit has plenty of needs and a pair of first-round picks already. If the Lions could move back and pick up an extra third-round pick or fourth-round pick, it would represent fantastic business for the team in terms of getting enough cracks at finding difference makers for the near future and rebuilding the roster.

Draft Expert Isn’t Sure Lions Can Deal Back

In spite of the team’s desire to make a move, it might still remain very unlikely according to some experts and insiders. Recently, ESPN’s Todd McShay was speaking on a conference call with reporters including Justin Rogers of the Detroit News, and aside from his assertion that the Lions could draft Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the second-overall pick, his other takeaway was that the team might have a pretty hard time moving the selection if they want to this year. The reason? This impending NFL draft is flush with talent along the offensive line and defensive line, a pair of spots that could be poised to have players picked early in 2022.

Todd McShay said he doesn't see there being any trade market for the Lions at No. 2. Depth at offensive tackle and edge rusher makes it prohibitive. — Justin Rogers (@Justin_Rogers) March 31, 2022

“Todd McShay said he doesn’t see there being any trade market for the Lions at No. 2. Depth at offensive tackle and edge rusher makes it prohibitive,” Rogers tweeted after listening to McShay speak.

One thing that could change the game for Detroit’s pick is the potential addition of a quarterback into the mix. For this reason, the Lions are likely hoping that Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett catch fire into the final weeks of April. Even such, the Lions could stay put and take one of those players themselves, complicating matters.

As much as the Lions want to do a trade, they might find the semantics very difficult. Even such, if the right trade comes along in the process, the team has been encouraged to take it.

