Lions Urged to Add 7-Year Veteran to ‘Area in Need of Reinfocements’

The Detroit Lions have added two new defensive line to their roster this offseason. Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger is calling for the Lions to find another prior to the season starting.

In an article where he named one move for each NFL team before training camp, Spielberger argued that the Lions should sign defensive lineman Matt Ioannidis.

“Ioannidis has missed time here and there in recent seasons with injuries, but he’s been a consistently strong pass rusher from the interior, earning pass-rush grades of 69.1 or better in each of the past six seasons with a pressure rate of around 10% in each of the past two,” Spielberger wrote. “He can help a lot of teams make things tough on opposing quarterbacks.

“A reliable veteran on the interior next to 2021 third-round pick Alim McNeill could be a key addition to a young Lions defensive line that was gashed up the middle at times in 2022.

“Detroit does not have many holes left, but not significantly addressing the interior of the defensive line this offseason — via the draft or free agency — leaves an area in need of reinforcements.”

In 13 games for the Carolina Panthers last season, Ioannidis posted 37 combined tackles, including 5 tackles for loss, 9 quarterback hits and 1 sack.

Lions Implored to Sign Veteran DL Matt Ioannidis

This was not the first time Spielberger connected the Lions to Ioannidis in free agency rumors. On May 2, Spielberger called Detroit the top landing spot for the 29-year-old.

Ioannidis began his career as a fifth-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft. He spent his first six seasons with the then Washington Redskins, starting 40 games from 2017-21.

During that stretch, Ioannidis played both defensive end and nose tackle.

Ioannidis experienced his best statistical season in 2019 with 8.5 sacks, 11 tackles for loss and 16 quarterback hits. All of those were career highs.

He also had 7.5 sacks in 2018.

Washington surprisingly cut Ioannidis following the 2021 season. He joined the Panthers on a one-year contract in 2022, helping anchor a unit that finished 11th in yards allowed per carry and 12th in net passing yards yielded per attempt.

How Ioannidis Could Fit With the Lions

Detroit’s additions to its defensive line this offseason were third-round pick Brodric Martin and veteran defensive lineman Christian Covington. Both are expected to play key roles as reserve players.

The Lions also re-signed veterans John Cominsky and Isaiah Buggs. Both were free agents but returned to Detroit this offseason as potential starters.

That, though, doesn’t mean there wouldn’t be room for Ioannidis.

As Spielberger noted, the Lions defense struggled against the run last season. Detroit allowed the 29th-most rushing yards and ended the 2022 season 30th in yards allowed per carry.

The arrival of Covington and a third-round rookie should help, but they might not prove to be the difference makers Ioannidis has been throughout his career.

Ioannidis finished with a PFF player grade ranking him in the top third among defensive linemen who played at least 20% of his team’s defensive snaps in 2022. He also ended the 2022 season with the second-best PFF grade on the Carolina defensive line.

The Lions possess a little more than $22.9 million in salary cap space as of June 28. They should easily be able to fit a contract for Ioannidis with that available room.

The 29-year-old played on a one-year, $9.5 million deal last year.