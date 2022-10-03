Josh Reynolds Compares Lions’ Offense to High-Powered NFC Attack

So far this season, the Detroit Lions have managed to have arguably the best offense in the NFL. The fact they have pulled this off might leave many shocked.

Last year at this time, the Lions were barely treading water, but with a new scheme as well as some new personnel, the team has revved things up in the right direction, leading some to give the squad some major credit for what they are accomplishing.

Wideout Josh Reynolds is one of those players. As Reynolds said when meeting with the media on Monday, October 3, he is getting vibes of what it was like to play with the Los Angeles Rams.

Josh Reynolds on the Lions' high-powered offense: "Its feeling real Ramsy for sure." Reynolds was part of some of those early high-scoring Rams teams — Dave Birkett (@davebirkett) October 3, 2022

If there’s anyone to know what such an offense would be like, Reynolds would be the guy. He spent the 2017-2020 seasons with the Rams, and was around for the team’s offensive renaissance under offensive-minded head coach Sean McVay.

For Detroit, it doesn’t hurt they are getting some elite play from the Rams’ quarterback in that stretch in Jared Goff. Goff helped the Rams set some records during the 2018 season that culminated in a Super Bowl appearance.

Not only did the Rams finish with 401 first downs, they also scored 527 points, second-most in franchise history and piled up 6,738 yards.

If the Lions can finish the 2022 season just as strong on offense, that could go a long way toward helping them finish strong in the standings, providing they clean up some major defensive issues.

Lions’ 2022 Offense Brilliant Statistically

Statistically, it isn’t hard to see what Reynolds is talking about. Detroit has been on a tear through the first four weeks of the season, and across the board, the numbers are very impressive.

The team’s passing offense, ranked fifth-overall, has put up 272.8 yards per-game to go with 1,091 passing yards. They have 11 touchdowns so far this year, which is tied for the league lead. In terms of the run, the Lions have been quietly solid as well. Detroit has posted 164 yards per-game on the ground and seven touchdowns, good for sixth in the league.

Funny enough, by comparison, the Rams place near the bottom of total offense, ranking 27th in the league right now.

Given the Lions finished in a similar basement last year on offense, seeing their performance this time around has been a breath of fresh air. It gives major credit to the plan of Ben Johnson in his first year calling the shots for the team.

Reynolds Stepping up With Big Plays for Lions

In terms of his own game, Reynolds has impressed a lot since he was signed midway through last season. He came back to Detroit this offseason and scored his first touchdown in Week 2.

Reynolds managed to get loose in the back of the end zone and make a beautiful toe touch catch for the Lions, and showed off the explosive potential for the team

Again in Week 4, Reynolds managed to do a nice job to haul in a contested pass in the end zone. He would finish the day with 81 yards on seven receptions.

While his stay was not extended in Los Angeles, Reynolds still managed to put up 1,450 yards and 9 scores in his career with the team. That work gives him a good idea of what made that offense special just as his current work proves what could make the Lions special.

With 243 yards and two touchdowns already, Reynolds is making a statement about where his season is going. Already, he seems to think the Lions are capable of a huge year on par with some of the best in Los Angeles.

